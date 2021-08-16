Share
Chargers announce first round of preseason cuts

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) huddles with his offense
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) huddles with the team’s offense during a preseason practice at SoFi Stadium.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Check out updates ahead of Chargers vs. 49ers during Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 

The Chargers released two special teams players during the opening round of preseason roster cuts.

The team is preparing for its second preseason game, facing off with the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Alex Kessman (6) warms up
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Alex Kessman (6) was waived.
(Ringo Chiu / Associated Press)

The Chargers made their first training camp cuts Monday, releasing punter Lachlan Edwards, kicker Alex Kessman and wide receiver Michael Bandy.

Edwards was signed to compete with Ty Long, who has been the Chargers’ punter the past two years.

With Kessman gone, Tristan Vizcaino and Michael Badgley are the two remaining kickers in camp.

The Chargers’ roster is now at 85 players, which will be the league limit as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. Teams must be down to 80 players by 1 p.m. Aug. 24 and 53 players by 1 p.m. Aug. 31.

