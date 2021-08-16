Chargers announce first round of preseason cuts

Chargers release punter Lachlan Edwards, kicker Alex Kessman and receiver Michael Bandy

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Alex Kessman (6) was waived. (Ringo Chiu / Associated Press)

The Chargers made their first training camp cuts Monday, releasing punter Lachlan Edwards, kicker Alex Kessman and wide receiver Michael Bandy.

Edwards was signed to compete with Ty Long, who has been the Chargers’ punter the past two years.

With Kessman gone, Tristan Vizcaino and Michael Badgley are the two remaining kickers in camp.

The Chargers’ roster is now at 85 players, which will be the league limit as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. Teams must be down to 80 players by 1 p.m. Aug. 24 and 53 players by 1 p.m. Aug. 31.