Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Chargers vs. Ravens matchups: Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson could light it up
Breaking down how the Chargers (4-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) match up heading into their game at 10 a.m. Pacific time Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The game will be carried on CBS (Channel 2).
When Chargers have the ball: Only three teams entered Week 6 having surrendered more yards passing than Baltimore. One of those teams was Dallas, and Justin Herbert torched the Cowboys for 338 yards in Week 2. True, that’s the only game the Chargers have lost, but Herbert has to be looking forward to facing a defense that has been vulnerable against the pass. The Chargers could be without Mike Williams, who is their leader in yards receiving and touchdowns, because of a knee injury. Coach Brandon Staley said Friday the team was “hopeful” Williams could play, which sounded encouraging. Williams has played through injuries in the past. After opening the season with touchdowns on only three of 10 red-zone trips, the Chargers have converted on 12 of 14 visits. The Ravens are tied for sixth in red-zone defense. Some early success could propel the Chargers, who scored touchdowns on their final four full possessions last week in a 47-42 win over Cleveland. Austin Ekeler scored three of those in the final 7½ minutes. Last season, he had three touchdowns in 10 games. So this is a group that should enter Sunday feeling good about its chances and its quarterback, Herbert having thrown for 11 touchdowns over the last three weeks.
Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens: NFL betting picks, odds and analysis
Chargers at Baltimore Ravens (-3, O/U 52)
While the Ravens could be 5-0 if the Las Vegas Raiders’ Dan Carlson hadn’t made a 55-yard field goal in the season opener, we all know that they easily could have also lost to the Chiefs, Lions (an especially miraculous comeback and win on Justin Tucker’s record-setting 66-yard field goal) and last Monday night vs. the Colts.
The Chargers are the more complete team at this time, and while their most lackluster performance was in Week 1 when traveling all the way to the East Coast in a 20-16 win at Washington, they showed they can take their show on the road when they went to Kansas City in Week 3 and upset the Chiefs 30-24.
I see a similar result here. Bettors should grab the +3 if possible just in case the Chargers come up short by a field goal. The better play might be to just take the Chargers in six-point teasers and take that spread up to +9, or +8 1/2, if using books that lowered the game spread to 2 1/2. There aren’t as many “advantage teasers” this week that pass through the key numbers of three and seven (since those are the most common margins of victory in the NFL), but I’d recommend using the Jaguars +9 vs. the Dolphins in London; Chiefs down to -1/2 at Washington; Panthers up to +8 vs. the Vikings; and Raiders +9 1/2 at Denver.