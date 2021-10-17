Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Chargers vs. Ravens matchups: Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson could light it up

Breaking down how the Chargers (4-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) match up heading into their game at 10 a.m. Pacific time Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The game will be carried on CBS (Channel 2).

When Chargers have the ball: Only three teams entered Week 6 having surrendered more yards passing than Baltimore. One of those teams was Dallas, and Justin Herbert torched the Cowboys for 338 yards in Week 2. True, that’s the only game the Chargers have lost, but Herbert has to be looking forward to facing a defense that has been vulnerable against the pass. The Chargers could be without Mike Williams, who is their leader in yards receiving and touchdowns, because of a knee injury. Coach Brandon Staley said Friday the team was “hopeful” Williams could play, which sounded encouraging. Williams has played through injuries in the past. After opening the season with touchdowns on only three of 10 red-zone trips, the Chargers have converted on 12 of 14 visits. The Ravens are tied for sixth in red-zone defense. Some early success could propel the Chargers, who scored touchdowns on their final four full possessions last week in a 47-42 win over Cleveland. Austin Ekeler scored three of those in the final 7½ minutes. Last season, he had three touchdowns in 10 games. So this is a group that should enter Sunday feeling good about its chances and its quarterback, Herbert having thrown for 11 touchdowns over the last three weeks.

