Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Chargers vs. Broncos inactives: Bryce Callahan will not play
Bryce Callahan is among the Chargers’ inactives for today at Denver.
The team’s top slot corner, Callahan has been dealing with a core-muscle issue in recent weeks.
Otherwise, all of the Chargers’ regulars are active for a game that might ultimately not mean anything in the AFC standings.
If Baltimore loses at Cincinnati — the Bengals are leading 24-10 early in the third quarter — the Chargers would clinch the conference’s fifth seed and play at Jacksonville next weekend in the wild-card round.
The Chargers’ other inactives: fullback Zander Horvath (ankle), quarterback Easton Stick, running back Isaiah Spiller, offensive tackle Storm Norton, wide receiver Michael Bandy and defensive lineman Tyeler Davison.
Here’s how Chargers can clinch top AFC wild-card spot before kickoff
On Sunday, the Chargers will play one of their most important games of the season.
Unless the game means nothing.
A victory at Denver or a loss by Baltimore clinches the AFC’s No. 5 seed for the Chargers, who have the same 10-6 record as the Ravens but hold the tiebreaker because of a better conference record.
The NFL on Wednesday set the kickoff of Baltimore’s regular-season finale at Cincinnati for 10 a.m., West Coast time.
That’s three hours, 25 minutes before the Chargers and Broncos will begin, meaning the Chargers should know by kickoff if the result of their game still holds significance.
Chargers vs. Denver Broncos matchups, how to watch and prediction
Breaking down how the Chargers (10-6) and the Denver Broncos (4-12) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PST on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The game will be shown on CBS (Ch. 2) and streamed on NFL+.
When Chargers have the ball
Entering Sunday, the potential content in this space is as opposite-ends-of-the-spectrum as the NFL careers of Justin Herbert and Chase Daniel.
It’s impossible to know exactly what to expect when the Chargers have the ball against Denver because no one can be sure yet who those Chargers will be. If Baltimore wins earlier Sunday at Cincinnati, the Chargers will need to beat the Broncos to claim the AFC’s No. 5 seed. That means Herbert will play. If the Ravens lose, this game against Denver becomes meaningless, which could lead to Daniel playing sooner and more than he ever has for this team.
Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Betting lines, odds and picks against the spread
The 2022 NFL season ends for one Los Angeles team on Sunday, while the other prepares to hit the road for the wild-card weekend. The Rams will look to end on a high note and potentially play spoiler against the Seattle Seahawks, while the Chargers will hope to stay healthy and maintain a grasp on the No. 5 seed against the Denver Broncos.
Chargers at Denver Broncos (-3, 40)
It has to be a little shocking to see the Broncos favored over the Chargers here, but there are tons of questions about who will play this week for Los Angeles. Maintaining the No. 5 seed is important because facing the AFC South champion is a much better draw than facing the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals or Baltimore Ravens.