Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Chargers vs. Broncos inactives: Bryce Callahan will not play

Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan walks on the sideline during a game against the Atlanta Falcons in November. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

Bryce Callahan is among the Chargers’ inactives for today at Denver.

The team’s top slot corner, Callahan has been dealing with a core-muscle issue in recent weeks.

Otherwise, all of the Chargers’ regulars are active for a game that might ultimately not mean anything in the AFC standings.

If Baltimore loses at Cincinnati — the Bengals are leading 24-10 early in the third quarter — the Chargers would clinch the conference’s fifth seed and play at Jacksonville next weekend in the wild-card round.

The Chargers’ other inactives: fullback Zander Horvath (ankle), quarterback Easton Stick, running back Isaiah Spiller, offensive tackle Storm Norton, wide receiver Michael Bandy and defensive lineman Tyeler Davison.