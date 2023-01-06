Chargers vs. Denver Broncos matchups, how to watch and prediction

Quarterback Justin Herbert, above, and the Chargers have been on a roll, but might backup Chase Daniel get on the field early and often Sunday? (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Entering Sunday, the potential content in this space is as opposite-ends-of-the-spectrum as the NFL careers of Justin Herbert and Chase Daniel.

It’s impossible to know exactly what to expect when the Chargers have the ball against Denver because no one can be sure yet who those Chargers will be. If Baltimore wins earlier Sunday at Cincinnati, the Chargers will need to beat the Broncos to claim the AFC’s No. 5 seed. That means Herbert will play. If the Ravens lose, this game against Denver becomes meaningless, which could lead to Daniel playing sooner and more than he ever has for this team.

One certainty is that the Chargers will have a chance to build on perhaps their most complete offensive performances of the season. In a 31-10 victory over the Rams, they produced four touchdowns, 192 yards rushing and a 119.9 ranking for Herbert, his second-best mark of the season.

The Broncos have not reached 4-12 because of a leaky defense. Denver is in the top 10 in points and yards allowed. The Broncos rank second defensively on third down and are tied for fourth in the red zone, an area where the Chargers have struggled. So, for an opponent that sits in last place in the AFC West, Denver is hardly a bottom-of-the-barrel defense.