Chargers have been sliding downhill and climb back begins or ends in Green Bay

Chargers coach Brandon Staley walks on the field during pregame warmups on Nov. 12. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

His team had just beaten its L.A. rivals, the Chargers pushing their win streak to four and reveling in the postseason berth clinched along the way.

Brandon Staley stood before the media inside SoFi Stadium and talked about the good things happening all at once.

“A big thing that we’ve been emphasizing is just the finish in our football team,” he said, “and finding our best here down the stretch.”

Read more >>>