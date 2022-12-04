Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates, start time, betting odds and analysis

Brandon Staley explains how Chargers must not fumble against Raiders’ pass rush

Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) sacks Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10). He had been the NFL’s least-sacked quarterback before the last two weeks when Herbert was dropped nine times. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

He was discussing his defense’s struggles against the run Wednesday when Brandon Staley noted that football is “such a great team game.”

The Chargers’ head coach was making the point that stopping the run isn’t just about the big bodies up front playing well but rather the entire defense working together.

“Just like on offense, they say, ‘OK, sacks are just about the O-line,’ ” Staley explained. “Well, it’s not. It’s about your quarterback. It’s about your protection plan. There are a whole bunch of things.”

The reference was timely since protecting Justin Herbert is another issue that recently has surfaced for the Chargers.

Read more >>>