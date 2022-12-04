Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates, start time, betting odds and analysis

Brandon Staley explains how Chargers must not fumble against Raiders’ pass rush
He was discussing his defense’s struggles against the run Wednesday when Brandon Staley noted that football is “such a great team game.”
The Chargers’ head coach was making the point that stopping the run isn’t just about the big bodies up front playing well but rather the entire defense working together.
“Just like on offense, they say, ‘OK, sacks are just about the O-line,’ ” Staley explained. “Well, it’s not. It’s about your quarterback. It’s about your protection plan. There are a whole bunch of things.”
The reference was timely since protecting Justin Herbert is another issue that recently has surfaced for the Chargers.
Chargers return to scene of Las Vegas crime against Raiders
LAS VEGAS — Their playoff hopes still alive, the Chargers now return to where everything died for them last season.
Busted, just off the Strip.
Nearly 11 months ago, the Chargers visited Allegiant Stadium and fell in overtime 35-32 to Las Vegas in the NFL’s regular-season finale.
It wasn’t a must-win, but it was a must-not-lose. A victory or tie would have advanced the Chargers into the postseason.
Instead, they were kicked aside by a 47-yard Raiders field goal as time — so fittingly — expired.
Bryce Callahan active for Chargers against the Raiders
No surprises among the Chargers’ inactives for today against Las Vegas. The group includes three injured starters: wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle), center Corey Linsley (concussion) and right tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee).
Also inactive are wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., running back Sony Michel and quarterback Easton Stick.
Slot corner Bryce Callahan is active after being downgraded Sunday morning to questionable because of a groin injury.
Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders matchups, how to watch and prediction
Breaking down how the Chargers (6-5) and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PST on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The game will be shown on CBS (Ch. 2) and streamed on Paramount+ and NFL+.
When Chargers have the ball
Particularly with a running game that has been unreliable, the Chargers figure to lean heavily on Justin Herbert against a Las Vegas defense that ranks 26th in the NFL against the pass. Seattle’s Geno Smith threw for 328 yards against the Raiders last weekend.
Unleashing Herbert can’t happen if the Chargers don’t protect him, something that will be complicated by the presence of Maxx Crosby, who is fourth in the NFL in sacks.
Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi was asked how much game-planning the Chargers will do for Crosby. “A ton,” he said. “He’s a guy that can just completely ruin your day. Just someone that we are going to be aware of. Him being on the field and where he is and what play we are running, we are taking a player like that into account every single play.”
Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
The Chargers are missing key skill players on both sides of the ball, but center Corey Linsley‘s concussion is the most concerning of those injuries and one that could be moving the line against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Here’s a betting breakdown of Sunday’s matchup between the AFC West rivals:
Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (PK, 50.5)
Some Southern California residents who spent Thanksgiving Weekend in Sin City are likely making the trek up I-15 again to watch their beloved Chargers battle the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. This game means more to the Chargers than the Raiders given the positioning for each team in the standings and the remaining strength of schedule. However, we’ve seen this line leak down to a pick ‘em because of the litany of injuries for the Chargers.
Though Derwin James Jr. and Mike Williams will draw the headlines, the most impactful injury for the Chargers this week is Linsley’s concussion. Linsley grades as a top-two center in the NFL per Pro Football Focus and is the unquestioned leader of the offensive line. Trey Pipkins III’s injury is another big one as the starting right tackle and cluster injuries are always noteworthy, but Linsley means everything from a pass protection standpoint.