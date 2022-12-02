Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders matchups, how to watch and prediction

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws the winning two-point conversion pass against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 27. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Particularly with a running game that has been unreliable, the Chargers figure to lean heavily on Justin Herbert against a Las Vegas defense that ranks 26th in the NFL against the pass. Seattle’s Geno Smith threw for 328 yards against the Raiders last weekend.

Unleashing Herbert can’t happen if the Chargers don’t protect him, something that will be complicated by the presence of Maxx Crosby, who is fourth in the NFL in sacks.

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi was asked how much game-planning the Chargers will do for Crosby. “A ton,” he said. “He’s a guy that can just completely ruin your day. Just someone that we are going to be aware of. Him being on the field and where he is and what play we are running, we are taking a player like that into account every single play.”

The Chargers scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the final minute to beat Arizona 25-24 in Week 12. But, for the season, they still have scored more points in the second quarter (133) than they have in the other three quarters and overtime (119) combined.

Finding some balance certainly would help but consistency hasn’t been a Chargers’ strength.