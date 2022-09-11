Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates, start time, odds and news

J.C. Jackson inactive for Chargers’ season opener vs. Raiders

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson will not play against the Raiders on Sunday. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

The Chargers officially ruled out cornerback J.C. Jackson for Sunday.

Jackson is coming back from a surgical procedure on his right foot Aug. 23. He worked out on the SoFi Stadium field two hours before kickoff and appeared to be moving well.

Jackson’s availability for the Chargers’ next game — Thursday night in Kansas City — remains uncertain.

Starting linebacker Drue Tranquill, who was questionable because of a back issue, is active.

The Chargers’ other inactives: Tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko, running back Isaiah Spiller, offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes, cornerback Kemon Hall and quarterback Easton Stick.