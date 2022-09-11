Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates, start time, odds and news

J.C. Jackson inactive for Chargers’ season opener vs. Raiders
The Chargers officially ruled out cornerback J.C. Jackson for Sunday.
Jackson is coming back from a surgical procedure on his right foot Aug. 23. He worked out on the SoFi Stadium field two hours before kickoff and appeared to be moving well.
Jackson’s availability for the Chargers’ next game — Thursday night in Kansas City — remains uncertain.
Starting linebacker Drue Tranquill, who was questionable because of a back issue, is active.
The Chargers’ other inactives: Tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko, running back Isaiah Spiller, offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes, cornerback Kemon Hall and quarterback Easton Stick.
Why no one will recognize rematch between Chargers, Raiders
Half of Las Vegas’ 22 starters Sunday against the Chargers will be different from when these teams concluded the 2021-22 regular season against each other in January.
The Raiders also will have a new coaching staff led by Josh McDaniels.
The Chargers will look different too, including one player who started that game Jan. 9 in Las Vegas. Safety Derwin James Jr. arrived at the team’s facility this week with a very obvious haircut, his short dreadlocks replaced by a smooth buzz.
“I just wanted to get it a little cleaner,” James explained Wednesday. “I want to go back to the real DJ3.”
Reshuffled booths, streaming, mega TV deals: Inside the changing landscape of NFL broadcasts
The landslide, triggered by Tony Romo, has rumbled into America’s living room.
CBS backed up the Brinks truck for Romo in early 2020, signing him to a deal that pays him $18 million per year, and that instantly reset the market for NFL announcers.
Two years later, an unprecedented reshuffling.
Al Michaels to Amazon, which will stream Thursday games. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to ESPN. Mike Tirico promoted to the No. 1 play-by-play chair at NBC. And Jim Nantz getting a sweetened deal to stay at CBS, where he and Romo are in their sixth year and suddenly the longest-tenured active tandem at a given network.
Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Betting odds, lines, picks and predictions
Expectations are high in Los Angeles as the 2022 NFL season gets fully underway. The Chargers are +1400, one of the six shortest prices on the odds board. They are also about a field-goal favorite against the new-look Las Vegas Raiders in the 1 p.m. PDT window Sunday.
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 52.5)
To say that the storylines are rich for this game would be an understatement. Justin Herbert’s last-second touchdown pass in the fourth quarter tied the Week 18 game against the Raiders and sent it to overtime. A tie meant that both teams would make it. The teams traded field goals in overtime and then the Raiders kicked a 47-yarder with no time left on the clock to win the game and send the Chargers home.
Justin Herbert and Chargers pick up where last season ended, against Raiders
For someone paid well to harass them, Joey Bosa recently found himself disarmed by a quarterback.
The moment came during Chargers training camp, right after Justin Herbert scrambled out of the pocket and sprinted down the sideline for a long gain, delighting the fans in attendance.
Of course, his teammates on defense weren’t permitted to tackle, hit or get particularly close to Herbert. So …
“I talked some crap to him,” Bosa recalled. “Then I instantly felt terrible because he’s like, ‘What, Joey, come on. I love you.’ That’s Justin, such a great guy, exactly the type of person you want at that position.”
Entering his third season, Herbert is coming off the first of what could be many Pro Bowl selections, already an NFL record-setter and undeniably established as this team’s next franchise quarterback.
Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders matchups, start time and how to watch
Breaking down how the Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders match up heading into their game Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PDT at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be shown on CBS.
When Chargers have the ball: In the offseason, while they rebuilt their defense, the Chargers only tinkered with their offense. They brought in new starters at tight end (Gerald Everett), right guard (Zion Johnson) and fullback (Zander Horvath), with holdover Trey Pipkins III taking over at right tackle. The Chargers also added depth at running back in Sony Michel after their initial 53-man roster was set. There was no reason for significant change after Justin Herbert led the Chargers to top-five finishes in points and total yards. This season, more of the same is anticipated. “There’s no drama, right?” running back Austin Ekeler said of having a certainty such as Herbert running the offense. “We don’t have the media talking about, ‘Who’s the quarterback? What are they doing? What’s going on?’ None of that. We’re good.” Ekeler is coming off a 20-touchdown season, and wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both topped 1,100 receiving yards. Williams also set an NFL single-season record in 2021 with five go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter or overtime. “He’s a guy the quarterbacks have a lot of trust in,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “He doesn’t have to be open to be open.” Of note: In 10 career games against the Raiders, Williams has only one touchdown.