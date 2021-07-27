Chargers training camp news, analysis and more

Chargers report to camp, will begin workouts Wednesday

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert lines up against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 17. (David Becker / Associated Press)

The Chargers reported to camp Tuesday morning in Costa Mesa, with the team’s first training camp practice set for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Over the next three-plus weeks, they will hold 16 open-to-the-public workouts at Jack Hammett Sports Complex and a 17th at SoFi Stadium (on Aug. 8).

Quarterback Justin Herbert returns after a rookie season that began with him on the bench and ended with him on top. He was named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Attempting to build on that, Herbert now faces expectations that exploded during and since his record-setting debut.

“I’m trying not to look into all the things that are going on in social media and stuff like that,” he said. “As long as I keep working hard, doing things the right way and never giving up, I think that we’ll be in a pretty good position.”

After their numbers lagged through training camp, the Chargers now are close to having 90% of their players fully vaccinated or in the process of being fully vaccinated.

Offensive lineman Rashawn Slater and tight end Tre’ McKitty are the only rookies who remain unsigned, though both are expected to sign soon. Players cannot practice until they are under contract.

The Chargers drafted Slater in the first round to be their starting left tackle. They took McKitty in the third round. Considered more of a blocker than receiver, he’s expected to back up veteran Jared Cook.