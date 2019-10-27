Chargers’ 17-16 victory over the Bears by the numbers

A look at the significant numbers behind the Chargers’ 17-16 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.

162

Rushing yards for Bears, who were averaging 70 per game. David Montgomery led with 135 on 27 carries. Bears had a franchise-low seven runs for 17 yards last week.

7

Consecutive games with a takeaway by the Chargers’ defense. Casey Hayward had an inteception and Melvin Ingram a fumble recovery that led to the deciding score.

0

Chargers’ point differential halfway through season. Their fives losses have come at a deficit of 5.4 points per game, all one-possession setbacks.

.657

Completion percentage for Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky. It’s actually an improvement for L.A., which was allowing .746 per game, on pace for highest rate in NFL history.

7-12

Bears’ record when Trubisky throws at least 30 times. He had 35 throws vs. the Chargers. The Bears’ record is 11-2 when he throws less than 30 times.