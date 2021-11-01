Takeaways from Chargers’ 27-24 loss: They did give Patriots a good run

The Chargers’ issues on third down continued as they finished four of 12 overall and, during one stretch, failed to convert six of seven.

Staley talked often over the last two weeks about the need for the Chargers to be more productive on first and second downs.

Against New England, they faced third and six or longer nine times and never had a situation shorter than third and four.

“What we’ve got to do is stay out of known pass,” Staley said, “do a better job of staying out of those designer looks where they’re setting their third-down defense up to engineer their stuff against your protection scheme.”

Later, he said: “Third down is a place you don’t want to be in the NFL. You don’t want to live like that.”