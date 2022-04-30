NFL draft: Chargers open fourth round by selecting 100-yard running machine

The Chargers opened the third day of the NFL draft in Las Vegas by bolstering their depth at running back:

ISAIAH SPILLER, running back

6 feet, 217 pounds, Texas A&M, Round 4, Pick 123

Notable: Spiller had 16 100-yard rushing games in his career, the most by an Aggie since former Los Angeles Ram and Los Angeles Raider Greg Hill in 1991-93.

Last season: As a junior, Spiller led the Aggies and ranked fifth in the SEC in rushing yards with 1,011 yards.

Why the Chargers drafted him: The Chargers have now taken a running back in three consecutive drafts as they continue to search for a complement to Austin Ekeler. Spiller will join Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree III in vying for time as the team’s No. 2 running back.