NFL draft: Chargers open fourth round by selecting 100-yard running machine

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller rushes with the ball
Running back Isaiah Spiller produced 16 100-yard games at Texas A&M.
(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
By Jeff Miller
The Chargers opened the third day of the NFL draft in Las Vegas by bolstering their depth at running back:

ISAIAH SPILLER, running back
6 feet, 217 pounds, Texas A&M, Round 4, Pick 123

Notable: Spiller had 16 100-yard rushing games in his career, the most by an Aggie since former Los Angeles Ram and Los Angeles Raider Greg Hill in 1991-93.

Last season: As a junior, Spiller led the Aggies and ranked fifth in the SEC in rushing yards with 1,011 yards.

Why the Chargers drafted him: The Chargers have now taken a running back in three consecutive drafts as they continue to search for a complement to Austin Ekeler. Spiller will join Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree III in vying for time as the team’s No. 2 running back.

