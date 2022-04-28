Chargers surprise with first-round NFL draft pick to protect Justin Herbert

ZION JOHNSON, guard

6 feet 3, 312 pounds, Boston College, Round 1, Pick 17

Notable: Johnson spent two years at Davidson before moving on to Boston College, where he played for three seasons.

Last season: Johnson returned to college for a super senior season and elevated his draft stock with an impressive showing.

Why the Chargers drafted him: The Chargers’ rebuild of the offensive line continues with the addition of Johnson, a versatile piece who will play guard. They are looking to upgrade the right side of their line and Johnson gives them options. He could play on the right side or move to the left and allow 2021 starting left guard Matt Feiler to slide to right tackle. If Feiler stays put, the Chargers currently have Storm Norton and Trey Pipkins as competitors for the starting right tackle spot. The Chargers also will have Brenden Jaimes, a fifth-round pick last year, vying for time at guard.