Chargers

Chargers surprise with first-round NFL draft pick to protect Justin Herbert

Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson (77) poses for a photo.
Boston College’s Zion Johnson (77) can help solidify the right side of the Chargers’ offensive line.
(Mary Schwalm / Associated Press)
By Jeff Miller
Staff WriterFollow
ZION JOHNSON, guard
6 feet 3, 312 pounds, Boston College, Round 1, Pick 17

Notable: Johnson spent two years at Davidson before moving on to Boston College, where he played for three seasons.

Last season: Johnson returned to college for a super senior season and elevated his draft stock with an impressive showing.

Why the Chargers drafted him: The Chargers’ rebuild of the offensive line continues with the addition of Johnson, a versatile piece who will play guard. They are looking to upgrade the right side of their line and Johnson gives them options. He could play on the right side or move to the left and allow 2021 starting left guard Matt Feiler to slide to right tackle. If Feiler stays put, the Chargers currently have Storm Norton and Trey Pipkins as competitors for the starting right tackle spot. The Chargers also will have Brenden Jaimes, a fifth-round pick last year, vying for time at guard.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

