Chargers vs. Seahawks: Matchups, how to watch and score prediction

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler carries the ball during a win over the Denver Broncos on Monday. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

The running game continues to be an issue for the Chargers, who have failed to top 81 yards in five of their six games. Against Cleveland, they broke out for 238 yards rushing but have been the NFL’s worst running team otherwise. Now Joshua Kelley, who had emerged as the primary backup to Austin Ekeler, is out because of a knee ligament sprain. As for finding encouragement, Seattle’s rush defense has not been good, ranking 31st in the NFL, ahead of only one-win Detroit. Improvement on the ground would figure to help quarterback Justin Herbert’s play-action potential and also boost the offense in the red zone, where the Chargers are scoring touchdowns on only 48% of their trips. Seattle is No. 15 in red-zone defense, so no glaring advantage there one way or the other. Herbert is coming off his least-productive game of the season. He passed for 238 yards and no touchdowns against Denver in a 19-16 overtime win Monday. Herbert finished with a 66.3 quarterback rating, the second-lowest of his 38 starts. A familiar face to watch: Seattle’s edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu, who spent four seasons with the Chargers before joining the Seahawks in March as a free agent. “Uchenna is having an outstanding season, playing exactly the way that you guys have seen him play…” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “He’s just a complete player. He’s a playmaker.”