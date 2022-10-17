Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, start time and betting odds

J.C. Jackson not living up to his $82-million contract for Chargers
He denied that he’s pressing, J.C. Jackson insisting that his contract isn’t weighing on him like some $82.5-million anchor strapped to his back.
Part of the problem, Jackson explained, is that he should be pressing, as in playing a tighter, more aggressive style at the line of scrimmage.
“I’m a bump-and-run corner, a press corner,” Jackson said. “That’s my game. I need to stick to my game.”
The Chargers signed Jackson in March to a five-year deal guaranteeing him $40 million and potentially worth more than double that amount. He cashed in financially after blossoming as an undrafted free agent in New England.
NFL readers Q&A: How did Brandon Staley miss this?
Readers had a lot on their minds after the Rams’ and the Chargers’ latest games. Rams beat writer Gary Klein, Chargers beat writer Jeff Miller and NFL beat writer Sam Farmer answer some questions:
The decision by Brandon Staley to go for the first at the end of the game was odd to say the least. What rationale can he use as his excuse?
David Sanchez, Canoga Park
Miller: Analytically speaking, there was nothing odd about Staley’s decision. Among the fourth-down models that forecast potential outcomes, two of the most prominent — ESPN and Ben Baldwin — favored going for it there. Next Gen Stats had the choice closer to a toss-up. The week before, Staley made the same decision in a similar situation in Houston. The offense picked up the first down in that case and then put the game away. Since that decision worked, no one said a word about it.
Starting center Corey Linsley inactive for Chargers vs. Broncos
The Chargers will be without Pro Bowl center Corey Linsley for their Monday Night Football game against Denver.
Linsley is out because of an illness. Will Clapp is expected to start in his place.
The loss of Linsley could be significant coming a week after the Chargers rushed for a season-high 238 yards at Cleveland. He plays a vital role as a communicator and leader along the offensive front.
The Chargers’ other inactives against the Broncos: wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), running back Isaiah Spiller, tight end Richard Rodgers, defensive lineman Christian Covington, quarterback Easton Stick and safety JT Woods.
Why fearful Chargers are planning to face the ‘old’ Russell Wilson tonight
No NFL team has been more primetime this season than Denver, which is about to make its fourth such national television appearance.
On Monday night, the Broncos and their former Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson will face the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Now, for the record, Denver’s first three performances haven’t exactly been prime, made-for-TV epics.
While losing to Seattle and Indianapolis and beating San Francisco, the Broncos’ offense had 33 full possessions — and produced two touchdowns. Two.
Behind Wilson, Denver entered Week 6 having scored six offensive touchdowns. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler scored five in the previous two games.
Chargers vs. Broncos matchups, how to watch and score prediction
Breaking down how the Chargers (3-2) and Denver Broncos (2-3) match up heading into their game at 5:15 p.m. game on Monday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+.
When the Chargers have the ball
Austin Ekeler is coming off a career-best 173 yards rushing at Cleveland. He also has scored five touchdowns over the last two games. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said he sensed early against the Browns that Ekeler was about the break out.
“Man, this kid is on fire and ready to play today,” Lombardi said he recalled thinking. “I’m sure he was feeling it.” Denver is middle of the pack against the run, ranking 15th overall. But the Broncos are tied for fourth in points allowed, surrendering 16 per game, and — attention, Justin Herbert — have the NFL’s No. 1 defense against the pass.
The Chargers’ Week 5 victory in Cleveland included a late, failed fourth-down attempt. The Chargers are five for 11 on fourth down for the season, those 11 tries tied with Jacksonville for the most in the AFC entering Week 6. Lombardi took the blame for the failure against the Browns, saying he instructed Herbert specifically to throw to Mike Williams, a pass the Browns defended well.
Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
Chargers coach Brandon Staley should be careful if he plans on dressing up as a cat for Halloween because he may be running out of lives. His fourth-and-one decision with 1:13 left while clinging to a two-point lead at the Chargers 46-yard-line last week could have gone extremely bad. Instead, the Cleveland Browns’ Cade York missed a 54-yard game-winning attempt and the Chargers survived.
The decision prompted social media angst from star wide receiver Keenan Allen, who apparently had a heart-to-heart with Staley when the Chargers returned home. The catch-all term “analytics” is an oversimplification of what goes into the decision-making process, but it has to be presented in a way that will get full buy-in from the players. Staley has made a lot of data-driven decisions in his 22 games at the helm and many of them have been unpopular. At the end of the day, a win is a win, even with the lingering questions.
Broncos at Chargers (-4, 45.5)