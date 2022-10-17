Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, start time and betting odds

J.C. Jackson not living up to his $82-million contract for Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson pulls in a touchdown pass over the outstretched hand of Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson during a Chargers loss on Sept. 15. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

He denied that he’s pressing, J.C. Jackson insisting that his contract isn’t weighing on him like some $82.5-million anchor strapped to his back.

Part of the problem, Jackson explained, is that he should be pressing, as in playing a tighter, more aggressive style at the line of scrimmage.

“I’m a bump-and-run corner, a press corner,” Jackson said. “That’s my game. I need to stick to my game.”

The Chargers signed Jackson in March to a five-year deal guaranteeing him $40 million and potentially worth more than double that amount. He cashed in financially after blossoming as an undrafted free agent in New England.

