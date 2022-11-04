Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups, how to watch and prediction

Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter runs with the ball against the Seahawks on Oct. 23. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

By many measures, quarterback Justin Herbert has had his three least productive performances of the season over the last four games. The Chargers’ offense hasn’t been as efficient or explosive as Herbert and several players deal with injuries.

In Atlanta, they will face a defense that offers the possibility of improved health. The Falcons rank last in the NFL against the pass and next-to-last in yards yielded per play. They’ve given up at least 300 yards passing to Joe Burrow, Tom Brady, P.J. Walker and Geno Smith. Burrow smoked Atlanta for 481 yards and three touchdowns.

Of course, the Cincinnati quarterback had his top receivers that day. Herbert will be without Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle). Over their last two-plus games, the Chargers have scored only four touchdowns on 27 possessions.

Despite having Herbert’s big right arm, the offense also is no better than 18th in red-zone touchdown percentage. The Falcons are 22nd in red-zone defense. Sustaining drives has been another issue at times this season for the Chargers.

Again, Atlanta might offer a respite, being 30th in stopping teams on third down. Though this ailing offense hasn’t looked great of late, the Chargers — injuries and all — are walking into a promising matchup.