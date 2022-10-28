It’s officially over: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirm they’ve finalized divorce

After months of speculation, football superstar Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen’s 13-year marriage is over.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, and the former Victoria’s Secret runway model, 42, announced Friday that their relationship, which had been rumored to be on the rocks for months, had ended “amicably,” posting respective statements on their highly trafficked Instagram accounts.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” Bünchen wrote on her Instagram Stories. Brady echoed the sentiment, writing that “we arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude” and “after much consideration.”

The couple wed in February 2009, just a month after getting engaged. They tied the knot in a private ceremony at St. Monica Catholic Church in California before hosting a second ceremony in April 2009 at Bündchen’s Costa Rica home. Since then, they’ve made repeat appearances together, notably whenever Brady would win a Super Bowl or when Bündchen hit a red carpet.

Advertisement

They share two children: 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. (The quarterback also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-girlfriend, actor Bridget Moynahan.)

He called the split “painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.”

“However, we wish only the best for eachother as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written,” he wrote.

The dual announcement comes amid Brady’s 23rd NFL season, just months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion came out of his 40-day retirement.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonerful children who will continue to be the center of our world ine very way,” Brady said. “We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they received the love and attention they deserve.”

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” Bünchen added in her statement. “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Both asked that their privacy be respected during this “sensitive time.”

On Thursday, TMZ reported that the former couple reached a divorce settlement after working with a mediator and would be filing court documents in Florida that day. The arrangement had reportedly been in the works since September on the heels of a bombshell report that the two had an “epic fight” that was said to be going on for weeks in August and the beginning of September.