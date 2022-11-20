Chargers-Kansas City Chiefs matchups, how to watch and prediction

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert runs away from 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during San Francisco’s 22-16 win. The expected returns of receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams figure to boost the Chargers. (Jed Jacobsohn / Associated Press)

Coming off a miserable second half last weekend in a 22-16 loss at the San Francisco 49ers, the Chargers are looking to rebound against a defense that has given up only two touchdowns apiece to each of its last three opponents.

Advertisement

When the Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs met in Week 2, Justin Herbert passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns, but the Chargers still lost. That night included a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson.

The Chargers almost certainly will need similar production from Herbert as their running game continues to lag. They have been limited to 91 or fewer yards on the ground in eight of their nine games. Kansas City ranks fifth in the NFL in stopping the run.

Another bad statistical pairing for the Chargers comes inside the 20-yard line. The Chargers are 24th in red zone production, scoring touchdowns on only 51.5% of their visits. The Chiefs are second in the NFL at 74.5%. Settling for field goals is typically not a way to beat Kansas City and dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On the plus side for the Chargers, the Chiefs have only eight takeaways, while the Chargers have turned the ball over five times in their last three games.