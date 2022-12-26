Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts matchups, how to watch and prediction

Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi watches players warm up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in November. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Last weekend, Indianapolis historically collapsed in the second half against Minnesota. The Vikings’ comeback included winning the third quarter 14-3.

This is notable given how little the Chargers have produced coming out of halftime. They haven’t managed a third-quarter touchdown since Week 5, scoring only nine points — on three field goals — over the last nine third quarters.

“I need to help get the team in a better rhythm with some of the play calls,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “At times, you’re looking for a big play — and maybe too aggressive at times, maybe not aggressive other times. So it’s just finding that play script to help get the guys in a rhythm.”

The Colts entered Week 16 tied for seventh with 39 sacks. Justin Herbert has been sacked 21 times over the last five games. He already has been sacked a career-high 33 times this season with three games to go.

The Colts have had difficulty stopping opponents in the red zone, their 32.5% success rate ranking 30th. The Chargers have struggled at times in the red zone but were two for two last weekend against Tennessee, running the ball on all eight plays they had inside the 20-yard line.