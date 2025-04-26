Chargers 2025 NFL draft: A close look at their nine draft picks

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, left, and general manager Joe Hortiz introduce running back Omarion Hampton during a news conference in El Segundo on Friday. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

6-0, 220 pounds | North Carolina | Round 1, Pick 22

Notable: Hampton’s running backs coach at North Carolina, Natrone Means, played five seasons for the San Diego Chargers and overlapped with Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh for one season in 1999.

Advertisement

Last season: A two-time Doak Walker Award finalist, Hampton rushed for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior for North Carolina while catching 38 passes for 373 yards and two touchdowns.

Why the Chargers drafted him: Harbaugh’s promise of a bruising running attack went unfulfilled in his first year and the Chargers needed to surround quarterback Justin Herbert with more weapons. Not only is Hampton a threat in the running game paired with free-agent addition Najee Harris, but he’s a valuable receiver out of the backfield who dropped only one pass in his college career. Hampton’s big-play ability can complement Harris, who is known more for his consistency than any game-breaking runs.