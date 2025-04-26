Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers 2025 NFL draft: A close look at their nine draft picks

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh introduces running back Omarion Hampton at the team's headquarters.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh introduces running back Omarion Hampton, the Chargers’ first-round pick, at the team’s headquarters in El Segundo on Friday.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff Writer Follow
1

Here’s a breakdown of the Chargers’ 2025 NFL draft class, which features nine players, five on offense and four on defense.

2

Omarion Hampton | running back

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, left, and general manager Joe Hortiz introduce running back Omarion Hampton.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, left, and general manager Joe Hortiz introduce running back Omarion Hampton during a news conference in El Segundo on Friday.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

6-0, 220 pounds | North Carolina | Round 1, Pick 22

Notable: Hampton’s running backs coach at North Carolina, Natrone Means, played five seasons for the San Diego Chargers and overlapped with Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh for one season in 1999.

Advertisement

Last season: A two-time Doak Walker Award finalist, Hampton rushed for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior for North Carolina while catching 38 passes for 373 yards and two touchdowns.

Why the Chargers drafted him: Harbaugh’s promise of a bruising running attack went unfulfilled in his first year and the Chargers needed to surround quarterback Justin Herbert with more weapons. Not only is Hampton a threat in the running game paired with free-agent addition Najee Harris, but he’s a valuable receiver out of the backfield who dropped only one pass in his college career. Hampton’s big-play ability can complement Harris, who is known more for his consistency than any game-breaking runs.

FILE - North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton (28) carries the ball during.

Chargers

Chargers didn’t hesitate to draft Omarion Hampton: ‘This is a heck of a back’

The Chargers gave coach Jim Harbaugh another run option, selecting North Carolina tailback Omarion Hampton with the No. 22 pick of the NFL draft.

3

Tre Harris | Wide receiver

Mississippi wide receiver Tre Harris stands on the field against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 7.
(Randy J. Williams / Associated Press)

6-3, 210 pounds | Mississippi | Round 2, Pick 55

Notable: Harris played quarterback in high school, throwing to 2023 first-round draft pick Malik Nabers at Comeaux (La.) High. He shifted to wide receiver as a freshman at Louisiana Tech.

Last season: Harris was the sixth player in Mississippi history to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving in a season, notching 1,030 yards on 60 catches despite playing in just eight games because of an undisclosed injury.

Advertisement

Why the Chargers drafted him: Reloading the receiving corps was a top priority, especially after the Chargers didn’t bring in any major pass-catching weapons in free agency. Harris fits the bill as an athletic, big target who can push third-year Quentin Johnston and learn from veteran Mike Williams.

4

Jamaree Caldwell | Defensive tackle

Oregon defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine in February.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

6-1, 240 pounds | Oregon, Mississippi | Round 3, Pick 86

Notable: Caldwell’s father Cecil was a defensive lineman at South Carolina who began his pro career with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent.

Last season: After transferring from Houston, Caldwell emerged as a full-time starter for Oregon, where he had a career-high 29 tackles and earned All-Big Ten honorable mention as the team’s run-stuffing nose tackle.

Why the Chargers drafted him: Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter showed what he could do with stout defensive tackles last season by helping Poona Ford revitalize his career. But Ford bolted for a long-term deal with the Rams. While he has a reputation as a run-stopper, Caldwell also flashed his pass-rush ability with 6 ½ sacks for Houston in 2023. His size, athleticism and position versatility make him an ideal long-term option on a defensive line that signed free agents Naquan Jones and Da’Shawn Hand to one-year deals.

Advertisement

Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter celebrates with fans after being chosen by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the second overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (Tyler Kaufman/AP Content Services for the NFL)

Sports

Analysis: How the NFL draft impacts the schedule, turning teams into must-see TV

The NFL draft plays an important role in the schedule-making process as the league tries to optimize matchups for television featuring high-profile players.

5

Kyle Kennard | Outside linebacker

South Carolina edge rusher Kyle Kennard plays against Vanderbilt in November.
(Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

6-5, 238 pounds | South Carolina | Round 4, Pick 125

Notable: After four seasons at Georgia Tech, Kennard didn’t emerge as a full-time starter until his final year of college when he transferred to South Carolina. His 12 ½ career sacks at Georgia Tech are only one more than his one-season total for the Gamecocks.

Last season: Kennard was named SEC defensive player of the year and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Award winner as the nation’s most outstanding defensive player after leading the conference with 11 ½ sacks and 15 ½ tackles for loss.

Why the Chargers drafted him: With Joey Bosa already in Buffalo, the Chargers needed to get younger on the edge. Kennard and third-year player Tuli Tuipulotu give the Chargers future options at the position with elder statemen Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree approaching the twilight of their careers.

6

KeAndre Lambert-Smith | wide receiver

Auburn wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith catches a pass during a drill at the NFL scouting combine in March.
(George Walker IV / Associated Press)

Advertisement

6-1, 182 pounds | Auburn, Round 5 | Pick 158

Notable: Lambert-Smith’s uncle, Kam Chancellor, starred in Seattle, winning Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks during his eight-year career.

Last season: In one season at Auburn, the former Penn State transfer emerged as a second-team All-SEC receiver with 981 yards receiving and eight touchdowns on 50 catches.

Why the Chargers drafted him: A versatile receiver who was tied for the sixth-fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, Lambert-Smith would be another option to help open the Chargers’ vertical passing game. With two more receivers drafted this year, the Chargers have used seven picks on receivers in the last three seasons in an attempt to help Herbert.

7

Oronde Gadsden II | Tight end

Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine in February.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

6-5, 236 pounds | Syracuse | Round 5, Pick 165

Notable: Gadsden played in 28 games as a tight end at Syracuse and still set the program record for career receptions (141) and receiving yards (1,870) at the position. He played his freshman season as a receiver and missed all but two games as a junior because of injury.

Advertisement

Last season: The former receiver set the single-season Syracuse record for catches by a tight end with 73, which ranked fourth nationally at his position. He was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press and a first-team All-ACC selection.

Why the Chargers drafted him: With Herbert in the backfield, it’s more weapons, the better. Gadsden is an athletic receiving option but a project in the run game as a converted receiver. The Chargers opted not to tender Stone Smartt as a restricted free agent, so Gadsden is a worthy replacement as a low-risk pick.

8

Branson Taylor | Guard

Pittsburgh offensive tackle Branson Taylor jogs on the field against Kent State in August.
(Gregory Payan / Associated Press)

6-6, 330 pounds | Pittsburgh | Round 6, Pick 199

Notable: While the Chargers listed him as a guard, Taylor hasn’t played the position since practices during his freshman season.

Last season: Taylor was a team captain for the Panthers despite missing half of the season because of injury. He started in all 11 of his appearances in 2023, with eight games at left tackle and three at right.

Advertisement

Why the Chargers drafted him: The Chargers need help on the interior offensive line and will move quickly to turn Taylor into a guard. His addition will add some competition, especially at left guard, where the options could be incumbent starter Zion Johnson, returning center Bradley Bozeman, former right guard Trey Pipkins III or free agent signing Andre James. Johnson is likely to try a move to center, though, leaving the left guard spot open to someone who at least hasn’t played the position in an NFL game since 2020.

9

RJ Mickens | Safety

Clemson safety R.J. Mickens runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine in February.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

6-0, 210 pounds, Clemson, Round 6, Pick 214

Notable: Mickens’ father, Ray, was a third-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 1996.

Last season: Mickens recorded a career-high 85 tackles in his final season at Clemson and served as a team captain. He was named fourth-team All-ACC by Phil Steele.

Why the Chargers drafted him: A long-term option in the secondary, Mickens can also provide a quick addition on special teams. He can add depth to a secondary that returns all three of its starting safeties, led by Derwin James Jr.

10

Trikweze Bridges | defensive back

Florida defensive back Trikweze Bridges sets up for a play against Georgia in November.
(Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Advertisement

6-2, 200 pounds | Florida | Round 7, Pick 256

Notable: While many of Bridges’ draft classmates enjoyed five-year careers prolonged by the pandemic, his has stretched for six years. He began at Oregon in 2019 when he redshirted, and after five seasons with the Ducks, Bridges transferred to Florida, where he started games at both cornerback and safety.

Last season: The versatile defensive back led Florida with 70 tackles with two interceptions and six pass breakups.

Why the Chargers drafted him: When picking this far at the end of the draft, special teams tends to be the first fit, and Bridges is eager to apply his skills. His versatility also lends itself well to the Chargers’ defensive scheme that moves defensive backs around freely.
Chargers
Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Chargers

Advertisement