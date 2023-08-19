Chargers vs. Saints preview: Easton Stick’s development will be in spotlight

The most significant on-field work for the Chargers’ starters is over, the team staging joint practices with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday and Friday in Costa Mesa.

The attention now shifts back to the depth pieces, those players the Chargers will need to fill out special teams and step in during the season in event of injury. Yes, these depth pieces are important.

Many of the players in question will see time Sunday when the Chargers and Saints meet in a preseason game set to begin at 4 p.m. at SoFi Stadium.

Despite the threat of inclement weather associated with Hurricane Hilary, both teams expect to play.

Here are five things to watch for Sunday against the Saints: