Chargers defense thwarts Justin Herbert and Kellen Moore in scrimmage

In late January, the Chargers hired Kellen Moore to be their offensive coordinator. By early February, there was palpable anticipation of an incoming points explosion.

That outburst didn’t begin in this scrimmage.

Playing backups extensively at both tackle spots, Moore’s offense struggled to give quarterback Justin Herbert and his receivers time to execute.

Khalil Mack, Morgan Fox, Kenneth Murray Jr., Nick Williams and rookie Tuli Tuipulotu all had sacks as the offense was unable to produce any plays that gained more than 10 yards.

The Chargers were without left tackle Rashawn Slater, who has been dealing with an illness, while right tackle Trey Pipkins III played only part time as a precaution.

Pipkins was replaced by Austen Pleasants, an undrafted second-year player out of Ohio. Foster Sarell started in Slater’s spot.

“There were ups and downs,” Herbert said. “There were a lot of things that we can correct. There are some good things that we did. At the same time…we’re going to have to be honest with ourselves and attack the things that we could do better.”