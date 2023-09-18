Chargers-Titans-takeaways: Even hurt, Joey Bosa gets two of five sacks for improved rush

A down day for the Chargers opened with optimism as edge rusher Joey Bosa was able to play.

The four-time Pro Bowler missed significant practice time in advance of Sunday because of a hamstring issue that he called “a little strain” following the Chargers’ 27-24 loss to Tennessee.

In limited snaps — the Chargers used Bosa judiciously as a precaution — he totaled two sacks and four combined tackles.

“To be able to recover and get back out there and at least help my team a little bit meant a lot to me,” said Bosa, before adding, “Should be able to come back strong next week.”

Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu started in Bosa’s place opposite Khalil Mack. The second-round pick from USC finished with seven tackles, including the first sack of his career.

The Chargers dropped Ryan Tannehill five times after failing to record a sack against Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa in Week 1.

“I thought he played aggressively,” coach Brandon Staley said of Bosa. “It says a lot about him that he wanted to be out there.”

At times, the Chargers deployed Bosa, Tuipulotu and Mack simultaneously along their defensive front with success.