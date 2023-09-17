Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans: Live updates, start time and analysis

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to pick up their first win of the season Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. PDT (CBS).

By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Austin Ekeler is ruled out for Chargers vs. Titans

Chargers vs. Titans: Can L.A. stop Derrick Henry?

Chargers’ defense eyes chance for redemption vs. Titans

By Jeff Miller

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill (10) hauls in a 47-yard pass.
Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill (10) hauls in a 47-yard pass past Chargers corner Ja’Sir Taylor on Sept. 10.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

In the aftermath of their opening loss, the Chargers’ general disposition matched their performance: boldly graphic and brutally real.

“We’re pissed off,” safety Alohi Gilman said. “None of us like how that went down.”

Believe it, the Chargers’ Week 1 was a weak one, their pass defense buried in an historically bad showing that ended as a 36-34 defeat to Miami.

They were powerless to stop quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins making football a footrace against a secondary that too often appeared to be standing on flat feet.

Read more >>>

