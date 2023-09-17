Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans: Live updates, start time and analysis

Chargers’ defense eyes chance for redemption against Titans

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill (10) hauls in a 47-yard pass past Chargers corner Ja’Sir Taylor on Sept. 10. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

In the aftermath of their opening loss, the Chargers’ general disposition matched their performance: boldly graphic and brutally real.

“We’re pissed off,” safety Alohi Gilman said. “None of us like how that went down.”

Believe it, the Chargers’ Week 1 was a weak one, their pass defense buried in an historically bad showing that ended as a 36-34 defeat to Miami.

They were powerless to stop quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins making football a footrace against a secondary that too often appeared to be standing on flat feet.

