Chargers-Vikings prediction: Passing game a big worry for L.A.’s vulnerable defense

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins sets to throw against the Eagles in a Week 2 loss. Cousins threw for more than 300 yards in each of Minnesota’s first two games. (Rich Schultz / Associated Press)

A week ago, the Titans’ Ryan Tannehill attempted only eight passes in the first half against the Chargers. Kirk Cousins might throw the ball eight times on the Vikings’ first series. Cousins is second only to Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, who lighted up the Chargers in Week 1, in yards passing with 708. He’s tied for first in touchdown passes (six), second in passer rating (114.2) and third in completion percentage (72.7). With targets like wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota arrives on the schedule at a time when the Chargers are searching for some sort of consistency in defending the pass. Tannehill had the second-most accurate game of his career against the Chargers, his performance including completions of 70 and 49 yards. Cousins has to be more than eager for this matchup, particularly with head coach Kevin O’Connell’s familiarity with Brandon Staley’s scheme. The two were coordinators with the Rams in 2020. Having said that, Minnesota at some point has to run the ball with some success in order to do anything this season. In their first two games, the Vikings rushed for 69 yards total. On Wednesday, they traded with the Rams to pick up running back Cam Akers.