Rams are trading running back Cam Akers to the Vikings

Cam Akers scores against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2023 season opener, the running back’s last game with the Rams.

Cam Akers’ time with the Rams is over.

The Rams on Wednesday were negotiating the trade of running back to the Minnesota Vikings, a person with knowledge of the situation said. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was the Rams offensive coordinator in Akers’ first two seasons.

Akers, a second-round draft pick in 2020, was inactive for the Rams’ 30-23 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday because of what coach Sean McVay described as a “coach’s decision.”

It was only the latest incident in a saga that dated to 2022 training camp. McVay called out Akers publicly early in the 2022 season, saying he needed to play with more urgency. McVay later exiled him for a few games. The Rams were unsuccessful in their attempt to trade Akers, and he returned and rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the final three games.

During the offseason, Akers and McVay said the problems of 2022 were behind them.

Akers, 24, started the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, and he rushed for 27 yards and a touchdown in 22 carries in a 30-13 victory. Kyren Williams backed up Akers and rushed for two touchdowns.

But problems between Akers and McVay apparently resurfaced last week. On Friday night, Williams was informed that he would start against the 49ers and Akers was a healthy scratch.

Ronnie Rivers, Royce Freeman and rookie Zach Evans will now back up Williams.

Akers, who is due to become a restricted free agent after the season, has rushed for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Akers, who played at Florida State, showed potential during his rookie season when he rushed for 625 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for a career-high 171 yards against the New England Patriots, and then rushed for 131 yards in an NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Seattle Seahawks and 90 yards in a divisional-round defeat to the Green Bay Packers.

But before 2021 training camp, Akers suffered an Achilles injury, which was believed to be season-ending. Akers, however, recovered in time to return for the season finale. against the San Francisco 49ers. He played during the postseason but struggled to duplicate his rookie performance.