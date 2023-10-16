Chargers-Cowboys matchups: How to watch, matchups, prediction

Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has Justin Herbert (10) on his side when he faces his old team, the Dallas Cowboys. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Justin Herbert is coming off a victory over Las Vegas but also a performance that saw him set single-game career lows in attempts (24), completions (13) and passing yards (167). The Chargers beat the Raiders 24-17 despite not scoring on their final seven possessions, one that closed out the first half with a kneel down and another that finished the game with three kneel downs. Herbert and the Chargers will be looking for a rebound in production as offensive coordinator Kellen Moore matches up against his former team. He was the Cowboys’ OC for the last four seasons before coach Mike McCarthy decided to take over play-calling responsibilities. In March, after parting ways, McCarthy said Moore “wants to light the scoreboard up” in explaining that, as the head coach, he was more interested in running the ball with success and allowing the defense time to rest. He talked about Dallas being a more complete, balanced team with Moore no longer in charge of the offense. In this game, there’s little doubt Moore would love to blind all of SoFi Stadium with the glare coming off the scoreboard lights. But the Cowboys have permitted the second-fewest passing yards in the league playing against the likes of quarterbacks Daniel Jones, Zach Wilson and Mac Jones.