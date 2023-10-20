Chargers vs. Chiefs matchups: How to watch, start time, prediction

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco presents problems to defenses both rushing and catching the football. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

After Kelce, Mahomes’ targets have been a mixed bag this season. Wide receivers Rashee Rice, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore have been Mahomes’ three most-popular options after his all-word tight end, with running back Isiah Pacheco also a frequent contributor. Kansas City just traded to reacquire speedy receiver Mecole Hardman, giving Mahomes another target. Regardless of where the quarterback throws, the Chargers will no doubt be challenged. They continue to rank 32nd in the league in yards passing allowed and just struggled trying to contain Dallas’ Dak Prescott, who isn’t nearly as elusive as Mahomes. “He’s a handful,” Chargers defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley said. “The whole offense is a handful. It starts with Patrick. It starts with Travis. It also starts with Pacheco ... they have a three-headed monster that’s as good as any three in the league. We have our work cut out for us.” Safety Derwin James Jr., who has matched up with Kelce in the past with some success, is questionable after suffering an ankle injury in practice Thursday. The Chargers definitely will be without their other starting safety, Alohi Gilman, who will miss his third consecutive game because of a heel injury.