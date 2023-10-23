Chargers-Chiefs takeaways: ‘Nobody would have predicted that,’ says Derwin James Jr.

Seven weeks into the NFL season, only two AFC teams — New England and Denver — have worse records than the Chargers, who sit at 2-4.

“Nobody would have predicted that,” safety Derwin James Jr. said of the rough start for a group expected to be a playoff contender.

“These last six games, we just gotta flush them,” James continued. “We got 11 more to go. We got a long season. Right now, it looks bad. But we gotta keep playing hard.”

The Chargers were smoked by Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce despite the presence of James, who played after entering Sunday as questionable because of an ankle injury.

Mahomes (424 yards) joined Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa (466) as quarterbacks who have reached 400 yards passing against the Chargers this season.

Kelce (179 yards) joined Miami’s Tyreek Hill (215), Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson (149) and Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb (117) as pass-catches who have topped 100 yards against the Chargers.

Now, the team returns home and to prime time with a game at 5:20 p.m. Sunday against Chicago at SoFi Stadium.

The Bears are 2-5 but have won two of their last three, including a 30-12 Week 7 victory over Las Vegas behind rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent.

“I can’t tell you why the season is starting this way, but it is,” coach Brandon Staley said. “It’s no one’s responsibility but mine. We’ve got a good football team. We need to reset as a football team.”