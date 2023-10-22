Advertisement
Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates, start time and analysis

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tries to run pass the Dallas defense during a loss to the Cowboys.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tries to run pass the Dallas defense during a loss to the Cowboys on Oct. 16. The Chargers are hoping to pick up an important road win Sunday over the Kansas City Chiefs.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to bolster their playoff aspirations with a win over the Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PDT.

By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 

Chargers vs. Chiefs matchups: How to watch, start time, prediction

Breaking down how the Chargers (2-3) and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) match up heading into their AFC West game Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PDT at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be shown on CBS and Paramount+.

When Chargers have the ball

Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) tackles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) last November.
The Chargers could use a good dose of Austin Ekeler (30) in the ground game against Bryan Cook (6) and the Chiefs.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Opening the season against Miami and a two-deep-safety scheme, the Chargers rushed for 233 yards. In four games since, they’ve totaled 299 yards. An inability to run the ball Monday against Dallas led to quarterback Justin Herbert facing significant pressure that appeared to affect him throughout and eventually resulted in a game-sealing interception.

