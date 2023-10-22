Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates, start time and analysis

Chargers vs. Chiefs matchups: How to watch, start time, prediction

Breaking down how the Chargers (2-3) and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) match up heading into their AFC West game Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PDT at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be shown on CBS and Paramount+.

When Chargers have the ball

The Chargers could use a good dose of Austin Ekeler (30) in the ground game against Bryan Cook (6) and the Chiefs. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Opening the season against Miami and a two-deep-safety scheme, the Chargers rushed for 233 yards. In four games since, they’ve totaled 299 yards. An inability to run the ball Monday against Dallas led to quarterback Justin Herbert facing significant pressure that appeared to affect him throughout and eventually resulted in a game-sealing interception.

