Chargers vs. Bears matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) has not been the same since he fractured his middle finger, even though the injury is not on his throwing hand. (Ed Zurga / Associated Press)

During Justin Herbert’s rookie year in 2020, in starts 10 and 11, the Chargers failed to top 17 points in losses to Buffalo (27-17) and New England (45-0). For the first time since, back-to-back games without eclipsing 17 in losses to Dallas (20-17) and Kansas City (31-17). The offense under first-year coordinator Kellen Moore has underwhelmed of late, the Chargers struggling to protect Herbert and run with any consistency. Their line is missing veteran center Corey Linsley (heart-related issue), while tackles Rashawn Slater (ankle, shoulder) and Trey Pipkins III (ankle) play through injuries. Running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) also has been hampered. The promising news for the Chargers is only three teams have allowed more points this season than the Bears but their best defensive games have come the last two weeks when they limited Minnesota and Las Vegas to one touchdown apiece. They held the Vikings and Raiders to a combined 85 yards rushing on 36 attempts, an average of 2.4 yards per carry. None of this is encouraging for the Chargers. Also not encouraging: receiver Joshua Palmer (knee) is questionable. So, potentially, it’s back to seeing if this is the week rookie first-round pick Quentin Johnston makes his presence felt.