Chargers-Jets takeaways: Rookie Derius Davis provides a jolt with punt return TD

On a night when the Chargers had only two plays from scrimmage gain as many as 20 yards, a punt return was their most explosive moment.

Rookie Derius Davis went 87 yards for the game’s first points Monday not even two minutes into their 27-6 victory over the New York Jets.

“Watching him make guys miss and run around makes me wish I was 170 pounds and quick like that,” edge rusher Joey Bosa joked afterward. “He’s a beast.”

Advertisement

Davis, a fourth-round pick out of TCU, is listed at 5-foot-8, 165 pounds. But for one moment, he was the largest player on the field.

The touchdown was Davis’ first in the NFL and came after both offenses had opened with three-and-outs in a game dictated by defense. Coach Brandon Staley called the return “electric.”

“He’s got the stuff that’s hard to find,” Staley said. “He’s the one that deserves the credit because he found the crease and he hit it. He just doesn’t need much room to finish those types of plays.”

Davis entered the game averaging 11.6 yards on 11 punt returns. He had a 17-yard return late in the first half to help set up a Cameron Dicker field goal on the final play of the second quarter.

Advertisement

“Shout out to D.D., man,” wide receiver Keenan Allen said. “It’s been a long time since we had a returner take it to the house like that. He’s doing a hell of a job.”