2023 NFL draft Day 3: Chargers grab speedy Texas Christian receiver in Round 4

Wide receiver Derius Davis catches a pass during pro day at Texas Christian. He ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. (Brandon Wade / Associated Press)

5 feet 8, 165 pounds, Texas Christian, Round 4, Pick 125

Notable: While in high school in Louisiana, Davis ran a 48.44-second 400 meters, which was the fourth-best time in the nation that year. He also was the Louisiana state champion in the 200 meters.

Last season: Davis was named the Big 12 special teams player of the year, tying for the FBS lead with two punt return touchdowns and ranking second with 840 return yards combined on kickoff and punts.

Why the Chargers drafted him: After losing DeAndre Carter in free agency to Las Vegas, the Chargers were without a kick returner. Davis fills that need immediately. He also gives the offense a second speedy option at wideout, along with Jalen Guyton. Davis ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the combine.