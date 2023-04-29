2023 NFL draft Day 3: Chargers grab speedy Texas Christian receiver in Round 4

Go beyond the scoreboard
The Chargers picked a big receiver in the first round of the NFL draft and on Day 2 addressed the defensive front with the addition of an edge rusher and linebacker. They started Day 3 of the draft by taking a speedy wideout out of Texas Christian.
5 feet 8, 165 pounds, Texas Christian, Round 4, Pick 125
Notable: While in high school in Louisiana, Davis ran a 48.44-second 400 meters, which was the fourth-best time in the nation that year. He also was the Louisiana state champion in the 200 meters.
Last season: Davis was named the Big 12 special teams player of the year, tying for the FBS lead with two punt return touchdowns and ranking second with 840 return yards combined on kickoff and punts.
Why the Chargers drafted him: After losing DeAndre Carter in free agency to Las Vegas, the Chargers were without a kick returner. Davis fills that need immediately. He also gives the offense a second speedy option at wideout, along with Jalen Guyton. Davis ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the combine.
On Day 2 of the NFL draft, the Chargers addressed the defense by selecting USC edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu and Crenshaw High’s Daiyan Henley (Washington State).
