Advertisement
Chargers

2023 NFL draft Day 3: Chargers grab speedy Texas Christian receiver in Round 4

Los Angeles Chargers fans celebrate during the NFL draft in Kansas City.
Chargers fans in Kansas City for the NFL draft appear happy with the team’s selections.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
By Jeff Miller
Staff WriterFollow
Share
1

The Chargers picked a big receiver in the first round of the NFL draft and on Day 2 addressed the defensive front with the addition of an edge rusher and linebacker. They started Day 3 of the draft by taking a speedy wideout out of Texas Christian.

2

Derius Davis — wide receiver

Wide receiver Derius Davis (11) catches a pass during Pro Day at Texas Christian.
Wide receiver Derius Davis catches a pass during pro day at Texas Christian. He ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.
(Brandon Wade / Associated Press)

5 feet 8, 165 pounds, Texas Christian, Round 4, Pick 125

Advertisement

Notable: While in high school in Louisiana, Davis ran a 48.44-second 400 meters, which was the fourth-best time in the nation that year. He also was the Louisiana state champion in the 200 meters.

Last season: Davis was named the Big 12 special teams player of the year, tying for the FBS lead with two punt return touchdowns and ranking second with 840 return yards combined on kickoff and punts.

Why the Chargers drafted him: After losing DeAndre Carter in free agency to Las Vegas, the Chargers were without a kick returner. Davis fills that need immediately. He also gives the offense a second speedy option at wideout, along with Jalen Guyton. Davis ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

Tuli Tuipulotu talks to reporters.

Chargers

Chargers go local by drafting USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu, Crenshaw’s Daiyan Henley on Day 2

On Day 2 of the NFL draft, the Chargers addressed the defense by selecting USC edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu and Crenshaw High’s Daiyan Henley (Washington State).

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement