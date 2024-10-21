Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

If the Chargers struggled to contain Denver’s rookie quarterback Bo Nix, Kyler Murray easily could turn into a nightmare.

The Arizona Cardinals’ dynamic dual-threat quarterback is the top concern of the Chargers’ top-ranked defense for Monday’s prime-time matchup in State Farm Stadium as the Cardinals (2-4) are trying to shake off a rut of three losses in four weeks.

A 50-yard touchdown run from Murray provided a highlight in the Cardinals’ lone victory in the last month as he spurred Arizona to a thrilling 24-23 win in San Francisco in Week 5.

Along with running back James Conner, Murray leads an offense that’s tied for second in the league with 5.3 yards rushing per carry. Conner ranks eighth in the NFL in rushing with 403 yards, immediately behind Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins, who has 438 yards in one fewer game.

After giving up 61 yards rushing to Nix last week, the Chargers (3-2) will be short-handed on defense with outside linebacker Joey Bosa (hip) doubtful and defensive backs Asante Samuel Jr. (shoulder, on injured reserve) and Deane Leonard (hamstring) out.

Injuries in the secondary could again force rookies Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still into larger roles after they both started against the Broncos.

Still, a fifth-round draft pick who has started two straight games at nickel is eagerly anticipating his NFL prime-time debut.

“Everybody in the country is watching,” Still said, “but that’s just a bigger stage to do bigger things.”