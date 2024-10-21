Advertisement
Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Chargers rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt takes the field amid smoke.
Chargers rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt takes the field before a season-opening win over the Raiders on Sept. 8. The Chargers look to win an important game against the Cardinals on Monday night.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff WriterFollow
1

If the Chargers struggled to contain Denver’s rookie quarterback Bo Nix, Kyler Murray easily could turn into a nightmare.

The Arizona Cardinals’ dynamic dual-threat quarterback is the top concern of the Chargers’ top-ranked defense for Monday’s prime-time matchup in State Farm Stadium as the Cardinals (2-4) are trying to shake off a rut of three losses in four weeks.

A 50-yard touchdown run from Murray provided a highlight in the Cardinals’ lone victory in the last month as he spurred Arizona to a thrilling 24-23 win in San Francisco in Week 5.

Along with running back James Conner, Murray leads an offense that’s tied for second in the league with 5.3 yards rushing per carry. Conner ranks eighth in the NFL in rushing with 403 yards, immediately behind Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins, who has 438 yards in one fewer game.

After giving up 61 yards rushing to Nix last week, the Chargers (3-2) will be short-handed on defense with outside linebacker Joey Bosa (hip) doubtful and defensive backs Asante Samuel Jr. (shoulder, on injured reserve) and Deane Leonard (hamstring) out.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter stand on the field before a game.

How it works: The genius behind Jesse Minter and his top-ranked Chargers defense

Jesse Minter, coordinator of Chargers’ top-ranked defense, preaches success is 50% “what” the Chargers do and 50% “how” they do it, and players have a say.

Injuries in the secondary could again force rookies Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still into larger roles after they both started against the Broncos.

Still, a fifth-round draft pick who has started two straight games at nickel is eagerly anticipating his NFL prime-time debut.

“Everybody in the country is watching,” Still said, “but that’s just a bigger stage to do bigger things.”

2

Key injuries

Chargers: DB Deane Leonard (hamstring, out); OLB Joey Bosa (hip, doubtful); TE Hayden Hurst (groin, doubtful); WR Quentin Johnston (ankle, doubtful); CB Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula, questionable); CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring, questionable); WR D.J. Chark Jr. (groin, questionable); WR Derius Davis (hamstring, questionable); WR Simi Fehoko (shoulder/groin, questionable); WR Ladd McConkey (hip, questionable).

Cardinals: LB Owen Pappoe (hip, out); DL Darius Robinson (calf, out); RB Trey Benson (illness, questionable); OL Christian Jones (ankle, questionable); DL Roy Lopez (ankle, questionable); CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck, questionable); LB Kyzir White (knee, questionable); CB Garrett Williams (groin, questionable).

3

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Cardinals

The Chargers and Arizona Cardinals will play at 6 p.m. PDT on Monday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will air on KCOP (Channel 13) in Southern California and will be available on ESPN+. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 98.7 FM and 105.5 FM.

4

Betting lines for Chargers vs. Cardinals
5

Who will win Chargers vs. Cardinals?

Thuc Nhi Nguyen’s pick: With Justin Herbert healthy again, the Chargers are only beginning to tap into their potential on offense. They have a favorable matchup against a porous Arizona defense that has a versatile play-maker in safety Budda Baker, but ranks 29th in yards rushing allowed per game. Chargers 24, Cardinals 13

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Chargers put together three great quarters on defense before a fourth-quarter letdown last weekend. Cardinals have been great within their division but nowhere else. This figures to be a close one. Chargers 24, Cardinals 20

6

