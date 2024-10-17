Chargers rookies are making new GM’s first draft class a smash hit

Chargers rookie Cam Hart made an immediate impression on coaches during training camp and now he is getting his chance to play because of injuries. He had three tackles against the Broncos last week.

It was the moment Cam Hart worked and waited for: his first NFL start.

Lining up at cornerback against the Denver Broncos last Sunday, the Chargers rookie didn’t consider the milestone a mission accomplished. Instead, it was just a long-awaited beginning.

“I was pissed off for that moment,” Hart said. “I expected that to come a lot earlier. … It was more so like, a ‘pissed off for greatness’ type of thing.”

With strong starts to their careers, Hart and fellow rookie cornerback Tarheeb Still are chasing more great moments as the injury-riddled Chargers secondary will test its depth Monday night at Arizona. Entering their first prime-time game of the season, the Chargers (3-2) have injury concerns about their top four cornerbacks.

Asante Samuel Jr. will miss at least three more games after being put on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury. Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula) missed the last two games, while Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and Deane Leonard (hamstring) both left Sunday’s game and did not participate in practice during the viewing period Wednesday.

The situation is so dire that the Chargers signed veteran cornerback Eli Apple to the practice squad Tuesday. The 2016 first-round draft pick of the New York Giants played 10 games with Miami last season, including four starts.

With Samuel and Taylor out against Denver, coaches told Hart he would be starting by the end of the week’s practices. Already a regular special-teams contributor, Hart was credited with three tackles, but in coach Jim Harbaugh’s mind, the former Notre Dame team captain was closer to double digits. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound fifth-round pick who coaches say is a cornerback in a safety’s body showed how physically he can play and impressed with his tight coverage skills. Still, who started his second consecutive game in the slot, had three tackles and a critical pass breakup on a deep throw to Marvin Mims Jr.

Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) breaks up a pass intended for the Denver Broncos’ Marvin Mims Jr. (19). Still also had three tackles against Denver. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

“What a blessing to have two corners that were both draft picks, both fifth-round picks, to play the way they did in a starting role,” Harbaugh said, holding his hands together in a prayer. “And a real compliment to Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still to be able to go out there and do that.”

The rookies were roommates during training camp and passed the time by daydreaming about their ambitions for the season. They wanted to make an impact in the NFL. They wanted to add value any way possible. They wanted to help win games.

They’re just beginning to check off their goals.

“There’s still a lot, a lot, a lot more to do,” Still said. “But just knowing that we can be something special, we can have a huge role for the team to help them win games, it means a lot. We know this is just the start of something great. We just gotta keep going.”

Hart and Still have been steady contributors in the strong first draft class for Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz.

First-round right tackle Joe Alt has been a Day 1 starter. Receiver Ladd McConkey, a second-round pick from Georgia, leads the team with 19 catches for 219 yards and drew praise from Justin Herbert for his precise route-running that makes him a “friend of the quarterback.”

Sixth-round running back Kamani Vidal made a splashy debut with a 38-yard touchdown reception against Denver on his first touch.

The first thing Harbaugh did Monday after watching the tape of the Denver win was go into Hortiz’s office and express gratitude for the personnel department’s eye for talent.

“All these rookies that came in, we’re all competitive, we all want to show that we belong,” Still said. “We’re eager to make plays and show that we belong on the field, but that comes with time.”

Although he discovered he would be starting late in the week, Hart did not text his family to let them know the good news until Sunday morning. It was a simple message. Just like him, his family took it in stride, assuring him he knew what to do.

Unmoved by what could be a major milestone in his career, Hart said after the game he simply “had a good time.” Any larger moments of self-reflection will have to wait.

“I’ll celebrate,” Hart said, “at the end of the year.”

Etc.

The Chargers opened the 21-day window for receiver D.J. Chark Jr.’s return from injured reserve Wednesday. The seven-year pro went on IR before the season because of a hip injury. … Outside linebacker Joey Bosa, wide receiver Quentin Johnston, offensive lineman Trey Pipkins III and tight ends Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst did not practice.