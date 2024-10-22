Chargers vs. Cardinals takeaways: Chargers’ receivers, defense vow to be better

Chargers tight end Will Dissly is tackled by Cardinals cornerback Max Melton after catching a pass Monday. (Matt York / Associated Press)

The receivers were the Chargers’ biggest concern entering the season. They’re still the biggest concern approaching the mid-way point.

Down top pass-catching options Monday in Quentin Johnston (ankle), Derius Davis (hamstring), D.J. Chark Jr. (groin), the Chargers turned tight end Will Dissly into a leading receiver. The tight end who is more known for his run-blocking ability was targeted 11 times, finishing with a career-high eight catches for 81 yards.

“Will was balling,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said.

But Dissly still dropped multiple passes, as did several teammates. The miscues became especially costly late as the Chargers got inside the Cardinals’ 30-yard line three times in the second half to only kick field goals each time.

The receivers sat together in a tight group in the locker room after the game addressing some of their struggles supporting quarterback Justin Herbert.

“I think just for us, being a friendly receiving option, or really any receiving option for Justin is huge,” said Simi Fehoko, who has five catches for 89 yards in the past two games, which is more than he’s had in any of his previous NFL seasons.

The running game was almost nonexistent Monday, finishing with 59 yards on 22 carries. The Chargers (3-3) have rushed for at least 128 yards in each of their three wins while failing to crack 62 in any of their three losses.

“We got to get J.K. [Dobbins] a seam and let him hit some of those long runs,” center Bradley Bozeman said. “He’s a great runner, and we didn’t do that today.”