Chargers vs. Cardinals: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Chargers rookies are making new GM’s first draft class a smash hit
It was the moment Cam Hart worked and waited for: his first NFL start.
Lining up at cornerback against the Denver Broncos last Sunday, the Chargers rookie didn’t consider the milestone a mission accomplished. Instead, it was just a long-awaited beginning.
“I was pissed off for that moment,” Hart said. “I expected that to come a lot earlier. … It was more so like, a ‘pissed off for greatness’ type of thing.”
Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, prediction and betting odds
If the Chargers struggled to contain Denver’s rookie quarterback Bo Nix, Kyler Murray easily could turn into a nightmare.
The Arizona Cardinals’ dynamic dual-threat quarterback is the top concern of the Chargers’ top-ranked defense for Monday’s prime-time matchup in State Farm Stadium as the Cardinals (2-4) are trying to shake off a rut of three losses in four weeks.
A 50-yard touchdown run from Murray provided a highlight in the Cardinals’ lone victory in the last month as he spurred Arizona to a thrilling 24-23 win in San Francisco in Week 5.
Along with running back James Conner, Murray leads an offense that’s tied for second in the league with 5.3 yards rushing per carry. Conner ranks eighth in the NFL in rushing with 403 yards, immediately behind Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins, who has 438 yards in one fewer game.