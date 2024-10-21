Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers vs. Cardinals: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 13.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 13. Herbert and the Chargers take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday at 6 p.m. PDT.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen 

What you need to know

The genius behind Jesse Minter and his Chargers defense

Chargers rookie Kimani Vidal has ‘greatness in him’

Chargers rookies are making new GM’s first draft class a smash hit

By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Chargers cornerback Cam Hart works out before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Chargers rookie Cam Hart made an immediate impression on coaches during training camp and now he is getting his chance to play because of injuries. He had three tackles against the Broncos last week.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

It was the moment Cam Hart worked and waited for: his first NFL start.

Lining up at cornerback against the Denver Broncos last Sunday, the Chargers rookie didn’t consider the milestone a mission accomplished. Instead, it was just a long-awaited beginning.

“I was pissed off for that moment,” Hart said. “I expected that to come a lot earlier. … It was more so like, a ‘pissed off for greatness’ type of thing.”

Continue reading here

By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Inglewood, CA, Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt.
Chargers rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt takes the field before a season-opening win over the Raiders on Sept. 8. The Chargers look to win an important game against the Cardinals on Monday night.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

If the Chargers struggled to contain Denver’s rookie quarterback Bo Nix, Kyler Murray easily could turn into a nightmare.

The Arizona Cardinals’ dynamic dual-threat quarterback is the top concern of the Chargers’ top-ranked defense for Monday’s prime-time matchup in State Farm Stadium as the Cardinals (2-4) are trying to shake off a rut of three losses in four weeks.

A 50-yard touchdown run from Murray provided a highlight in the Cardinals’ lone victory in the last month as he spurred Arizona to a thrilling 24-23 win in San Francisco in Week 5.

Along with running back James Conner, Murray leads an offense that’s tied for second in the league with 5.3 yards rushing per carry. Conner ranks eighth in the NFL in rushing with 403 yards, immediately behind Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins, who has 438 yards in one fewer game.

Continue reading here

