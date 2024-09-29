Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates, how to watch and betting odds

Jim Harbaugh won’t let O-line injuries affect decision on Justin Herbert playing

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert warms up before a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 22. (Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

One bad play away from further injuring the ankle that he already re-aggravated last week, Justin Herbert could be at additional risk playing behind a shuffled offensive line that could be without both starting tackles. If Herbert rested against the Kansas City Chiefs, he could have two weeks — including the upcoming off week — to recuperate with hopes of ensuring his health for the remainder of the season.

But Jim Harbaugh is not one to entertain “if” questions.

The Chargers coach isn’t going to let questions about an offensive line impact his decision on Herbert’s availability. A 15-year NFL quarterback himself, Harbaugh didn’t step on the field as a player without full confidence in all of his teammates as a player and won’t start doubting his players now as a coach.

“[I] never felt like we were going in nine against 11 or 10 against 11,” Harbaugh said Friday when asked if there was concern with Herbert playing behind an offensive line that will be without starting left tackle Rashawn Slater (pectoral) and possibly right tackle Joe Alt, who is doubtful with a knee injury. “I knew we were going in 11 against 11 and the teammate there was more than capable of doing the job. … That’s the mind-set, and I’ve kept that same mindset as a coach. Believe in our guys,”

To fortify their ranks, the Chargers elevated center Sam Mustipher from the practice squad Saturday. He worked with the No. 1 offensive line at right guard in practice this week in a combination that included Trey Pipkins III at right tackle and Jamaree Salyer at left. Pipkins started at right tackle last year before shifting inside to guard to make room for Alt, the No. 5 overall pick. Salyer has extensive starting at left tackle, but struggled in one snap at the position against the Steelers when he came on suddenly.

A reconfigured offensive line gave up three sacks last week, but now with a week’s worth of preparation, the Chargers hope they’ve ironed out their backup plans.

“This week we’ve been rolling through reps and making sure we’re all on the same page,” center Bradley Bozeman said.

After limping off the field late in the fourth quarter against the Steelers, Alt missed all three days of practice while working with trainers on rehab and treatment. Although chemistry is imperative on the offensive line, the lack of practice reps this week wouldn’t be a concern for potentially putting Alt onto the field, Harbaugh said, as the rookie still has a wealth of experience working with the No. 1 group.

“It’s just ready, willing and able,” Harbaugh said. “If somebody’s ready, they’re willing and they’re able to get their job done, those are the categories that you go by. Is he more able to than the next man up would be, then those are the decisions you make.”