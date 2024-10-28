Chargers-Saints takeaways: Ladd McConkey has big hands, and two touchdowns, in win

The Chargers’ Ladd McConkey runs through the Saints secondary after a catch as Demario Davis (56) and Marshon Lattimore pursue. McConkey finished with six catches for 111 yards and two scores. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

In his seventh career game, rookie receiver Ladd McConkey delivered two touchdowns and 111 yards receiving on six catches to become the first Chargers rookie to post a 100-yard receiving game since Keenan Allen in 2013.

The six-time Pro Bowler’s departure before this season because of salary-cap issues has left a major hole in the Chargers offense that is averaging just 17.8 points per game.

McConkey, who also returned punts Sunday in place of injured Derius Davis, hopes he is only beginning to fill Allen’s shoes with his first 100-yard game.

“Hopefully,” McConkey said, “I can get another one.”

Receiver Joshua Palmer has been impressed with McConkey’s progress and praised his knack for making defenders miss.

“Ladd is a little ball of fire,” said Palmer, who had two catches for 45 yards. “When you see him get the ball, you don’t really know what’s going to happen.”

McConkey showed his shiftiness on a 60-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter when he spun around to high-point a perfectly placed pass from Herbert, shuffled his feet to make a defender miss, then outrun cornerback Alontae Taylor to the end zone.

The two-time national champion at Georgia was emerging as Herbert’s sure-handed short- and intermediate-route target, especially on third downs. With Davis (hamstring) and Quentin Johnston (ankle) out for the second consecutive game, McConkey — working through a hip injury this week — was able to provide the Chargers a much-needed deep threat.

“He’s sure been effective as an outside receiver, as a slot receiver,” coach Jim Harbaugh said. “We’ve known that, and his ability to find the ball in contested catches is very special.”