Chargers vs. Saints: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

The Chargers’ defense might have an advantage since they will be facing a rookie quarterback in the Saints’ Spencer Rattler.

While the Chargers (3-3) are trying to recover from another deflating defeat on a short week, the New Orleans Saints will be well-rested and trying to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Saints (2-5) have had more than a week to regroup after scoring a season-low 10 points in 23-point loss to the Denver Broncos on Oct. 17.

Not only does rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler have extra time to prepare for his third start in place of injured veteran Derek Carr (oblique), but also the break afforded receiver Chris Olave (concussion) and do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill (rib) opportunities to return to practice.