Chargers

Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch, predictions and betting odds

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, left, celebrates with offensive lineman Joe Alt.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, left, celebrates with offensive lineman Joe Alt after throwing a third-quarter touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
1

The Cincinnati Bengals carved up the Baltimore Ravens for 470 yards last week. Ja’Marr Chase caught three touchdown passes. Joe Burrow had season highs in completions, passing attempts and yards passing.

What did Jesse Minter think when he turned on the tape to see that kind of performance?

The deep sigh the Chargers defensive coordinator released to begin his answer said more than any of the words that followed.

The Chargers (6-3) will test their three-game winning streak and top-ranked defense against one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in a prime-time matchup.

Not only are the Bengals (4-6) ranked fourth in passing, but also they could welcome back star receiver Tee Higgins, who missed the last three games because of a quadriceps injury.

Bengals Tee Higgins (5), Joe Burrow (9) and Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate a touchdown.

Chargers

Kristian Fulton is back to try to save Chargers from one of his best friends

After missing two games with a hamstring injury, Chargers corner Kristian Fulton returns to face talented Bengals. Rookie Cam Hart also readies for challenge.

Nov. 13, 2024

With both Chase and Higgins to guard, getting cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) back after a two-game absence is only the beginning of a long list of Minter’s must-dos for success Sunday. The Chargers’ pass rush hopes to keep its momentum with 18 sacks in the last three games. Tuli Tuipulotu leads the defense with 5½ sacks.

Cincinnati defensive end Trey Hendrickson leads the NFL with 11 sacks. He anchors the Bengals’ front against the Chargers’ offensive line, which was without starting right guard Trey Pipkins III (ankle) last week. Despite his absence, the line had its best game of the season, coaches said. The Chargers didn’t give up a sack for the first time as reserve Jamaree Salyer subbed for Pipkins.

2

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Bengals

The Chargers and Bengals will play at 5:20 p.m. PST at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will air on NBC, Peacock and Universo. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 98.7 FM or 105.5 FM.

3

Betting lines for Chargers vs. Bengals

4

Who will win Chargers vs. Bengals?

Thuc Nhi Nguyen’s pick: The Chargers are rolling, but the Bengals are desperate. Coming off a long week of prep after a Thursday game and with their off week upcoming, they can go all in on a must-win game to keep their playoff hopes alive. Although Fulton’s return can help boost the Chargers’ secondary, the matchup still looks lopsided for the Bengals with Burrow and Chase playing like the best quarterback-receiver tandem in the NFL. Bengals 27, Chargers 24

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Chargers are stacking wins and gaining confidence, having scored a season-high 27 in consecutive weeks. The Bengals have been a bit more up and down lately but they’re desperate. Bengals 27, Chargers 23

5

