Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch, predictions and betting odds

The Cincinnati Bengals carved up the Baltimore Ravens for 470 yards last week. Ja’Marr Chase caught three touchdown passes. Joe Burrow had season highs in completions, passing attempts and yards passing.

What did Jesse Minter think when he turned on the tape to see that kind of performance?

The deep sigh the Chargers defensive coordinator released to begin his answer said more than any of the words that followed.

The Chargers (6-3) will test their three-game winning streak and top-ranked defense against one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in a prime-time matchup.

Not only are the Bengals (4-6) ranked fourth in passing, but also they could welcome back star receiver Tee Higgins, who missed the last three games because of a quadriceps injury.

With both Chase and Higgins to guard, getting cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) back after a two-game absence is only the beginning of a long list of Minter’s must-dos for success Sunday. The Chargers’ pass rush hopes to keep its momentum with 18 sacks in the last three games. Tuli Tuipulotu leads the defense with 5½ sacks.

Cincinnati defensive end Trey Hendrickson leads the NFL with 11 sacks. He anchors the Bengals’ front against the Chargers’ offensive line, which was without starting right guard Trey Pipkins III (ankle) last week. Despite his absence, the line had its best game of the season, coaches said. The Chargers didn’t give up a sack for the first time as reserve Jamaree Salyer subbed for Pipkins.