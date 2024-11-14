NFL Week 11 picks: Can Bills knock off unbeaten Chiefs? Bengals test Chargers defense

The young Rams pass rush will be pursuing Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye. (George Walker IV / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Channel 11 (Fox)

Line: Rams by 4½. O/U: 43½.

Drake Maye is a guy to watch, and the Patriots have won two of their last three. The Rams were embarrassed against the Dolphins and should be able to bounce back, though they aren’t blowing out anybody.

Pick: Rams 24, Patriots 18