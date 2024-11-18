Chargers takeaways: Is dramatic win over the Bengals a sign of ‘magic going on’?

During a 34-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, Chargers players soaked up loud chants of “Let’s go Chargers!” Quarterback Justin Herbert was even serenaded with chants of “M-V-P!”

The crowd for Sunday’s prime-time game wasn’t just the Chargers’ loudest home-field advantage of the season, offensive lineman Rashawn Slater estimated. It was the best home crowd of the 2021 first-round draft pick’s career with the franchise. Slater called the growing enthusiasm around the team “pretty special.”

When reminded things like the four-game winning streak the Chargers (7-3) are on typically helps with such fan interest, Slater nodded.

“No doubt,” Slater said. “Let’s keep doing it.”

Coach Jim Harbaugh, who issued a public, unsolicited plea for fan support last week before the game, agreed with the team captain with respect to the team’s direction both on the field and in the stands.

“This week was better than the last week and hopefully next week will be even better,” the coach said of the fan support, looking ahead to a second consecutive prime-time game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. “We just want to put the kind of football out there that people get excited about.”

Here are three takeaways from the Chargers’ win: