Chargers blow 21-point second-half lead but beat Bengals on TD with 18 seconds to go

Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins dives into the end zone past Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Josh Newton for the winning touchdown in the Chargers’ 34-27 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

When he starred at Ohio State, the Buckeye faithful called their running back “All Day J.K.”

J.K. Dobbins took all day to break through but did just in time, scoring the game-winning touchdown with 18 seconds remaining to give the Chargers a 34-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers (7-3) survived a near disaster of their own doing, overcoming a squandered 21-point, second-half lead to win their fourth consecutive game.

Dobbins finished with 56 yards rushing and two touchdowns in 11 carries while quarterback Justin Herbert carried the offense with 297 yards passing and two touchdowns while completing 17 of 36 passes. He led the Chargers with 65 yards rushing.

After the Bengals (4-7) tied the score with 12:21 remaining, the Chargers picked up just 18 yards on their next three drives. Given second and third chances to take control of the game when Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed 48- and 51-yard field goals, the Chargers mustered three-and-outs each time.

The fourth time was finally the charm.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scrambles for a long gain on a scoring drive in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Herbert found rookie receiver Ladd McConkey for completions of 28 and 27 yards to move the Chargers down the field. With the Chargers already on the edge of comfortable field goal position for Cameron Dicker, the Bengals prepared for a conservative running play. Dobbins instead broke loose around the left side for 29 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers dominated the first half, building a 24-6 lead thanks to a nearly perfect performance by Herbert. The star quarterback laced two pinpoint passes for touchdowns to Will Dissly and Quentin Johnston. Soaking up the prime-time moment, Johnston stuck a backflip in the end zone.

When Dobbins dove headfirst into the end zone to put the Chargers up 21-6 with 4:35 remaining in the second quarter, Chargers fans — who answered coach Jim Harbaugh’s public calls and gave the team its best home-field advantage of the season — could cautiously start dreaming of a statement win.

Advertisement

Then the Bengals woke up.

Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) celebrates after sacking Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9). (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Ja’Marr Chase fired the opening shot, catching a four-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to punctuate an 11-play, 70-yard drive that chewed up 5 minutes, 2 seconds. Worn out, the Chargers defense had to take the field again quickly when the offense went three and out and lost 12 yards on a sack.

The Bengals scored again on fourth down as Tee Higgins smoked the secondary for a 42-yard touchdown on fourth and two to pull within seven points.

The Chargers had shown an ability to impose their will in critical situations in a three-game winning streak against the Saints, Browns and Titans, who have combined to win eight games. In a game between teams with playoff aspirations, however, the Bengals didn’t go down easily.

Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson kicked the ball out of Herbert’s hand as the quarterback was diving to the ground on a scramble. The Bengals recovered and the crowd that was showering Herbert with chants of “M-V-P” earlier in the game fell silent when the Bengals scored the tying touchdown seven plays later on a 17-yard pass from Burrow to Chase.

Chase, who led the NFL in all major receiving categories entering the game, finished with seven catches, 75 yards and two touchdowns while Higgins, returning from a three-game absence, put up 148 yards receiving, a season-high for a Chargers opponent.