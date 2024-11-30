Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to watch, predictions and betting odds

The Baltimore Ravens tested the Chargers’ running defense. This week, the passing defense could be under attack.

The Chargers, who gave up a season-high 212 yards rushing to the Ravens last week, will face the Atlanta Falcons’ fifth-ranked passing offense on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins has versatile weapons in receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson. London, who starred at USC, is on pace to make Falcons history as he is four catches away from being the first player in franchise history with at least 65 receptions in each of his first three seasons. With 783 yards rushing and 359 yards receiving, Robinson is the only running back to rank in the top 10 in both rushing and receiving among players at his position.

Advertisement

Injuries could leave the Chargers defense without at least three starters. Linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin), safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Cam Hart (ankle) are out, and linebacker Daiyan Henley (calf) is questionable. Henley has team-leading 99 tackles on the season and has double-digit stops in five consecutive games, but is expected to play.

With Perryman out for a second consecutive game, the Chargers will turn to Troy Dye or Nick Niemann, who split reps against the Ravens and finished with three and eight tackles, respectively. Rookie linebacker Junior Colson, who was third in the inside linebacker rotation, is still on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.

Despite ranking eighth in total offense, the Falcons (6-5) come out of an off week ranked 16th in scoring, averaging 22.2 points per game after two consecutive losses. They scored just six points in their last game against the Denver Broncos.