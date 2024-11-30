Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to watch, predictions and betting odds

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks to pass during a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 25.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff WriterFollow
The Baltimore Ravens tested the Chargers’ running defense. This week, the passing defense could be under attack.

The Chargers, who gave up a season-high 212 yards rushing to the Ravens last week, will face the Atlanta Falcons’ fifth-ranked passing offense on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins has versatile weapons in receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson. London, who starred at USC, is on pace to make Falcons history as he is four catches away from being the first player in franchise history with at least 65 receptions in each of his first three seasons. With 783 yards rushing and 359 yards receiving, Robinson is the only running back to rank in the top 10 in both rushing and receiving among players at his position.

Injuries could leave the Chargers defense without at least three starters. Linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin), safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Cam Hart (ankle) are out, and linebacker Daiyan Henley (calf) is questionable. Henley has team-leading 99 tackles on the season and has double-digit stops in five consecutive games, but is expected to play.

With Perryman out for a second consecutive game, the Chargers will turn to Troy Dye or Nick Niemann, who split reps against the Ravens and finished with three and eight tackles, respectively. Rookie linebacker Junior Colson, who was third in the inside linebacker rotation, is still on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.

Despite ranking eighth in total offense, the Falcons (6-5) come out of an off week ranked 16th in scoring, averaging 22.2 points per game after two consecutive losses. They scored just six points in their last game against the Denver Broncos.

Key injuries

Chargers: LB Denzel Perryman (groin, out); S Alohi Gilman (hamstring, out); CB Cam Hart (ankle, out); RB J.K. Dobbins (knee, out); LB Daiyan Henley (calf, questionable).

Falcons: CB Mike Hughes (neck, out); RB Jase McClellan (knee, out); K Younghoe Koo (right hip, questionable).

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Falcons

The Chargers and Falcons will play at 10 a.m. PST Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will air on Ch.2 in California and will stream on Paramount+. It will also be available on YouTube TV with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 98.7 FM and 105.5 FM.

Betting lines for Chargers vs. Falcons
Who will win Chargers vs. Falcons?

Thuc Nhi Nguyen’s pick: The Chargers can’t afford to lose this one with the Kansas City Chiefs coming up next week. They’ve built a successful season by defeating the opponents they are supposed to and this game shouldn’t be any different. Chargers 28, Falcons 24

