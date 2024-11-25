Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

‘Enthusiasm unknown to mankind’: How the Harbaugh family mantra began

While their sons add another chapter to their unmatched slice of NFL history, Jack and Jackie Harbaugh will be tuned in from across the country.

The warm and endlessly enthusiastic couple will be celebrating their 63rd anniversary Monday when sons John and Jim coach against each other for a third time, with Jim’s Chargers playing host to John’s Baltimore Ravens at SoFi Stadium.

The Harbaughs are the only brothers to face each other as NFL head coaches. John is 2-0 in the matchups, having defeated Jim’s San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving in 2011 and by three points in the Super Bowl the following season.