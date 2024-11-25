Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

‘Enthusiasm unknown to mankind’: How the Harbaugh family mantra began
While their sons add another chapter to their unmatched slice of NFL history, Jack and Jackie Harbaugh will be tuned in from across the country.
The warm and endlessly enthusiastic couple will be celebrating their 63rd anniversary Monday when sons John and Jim coach against each other for a third time, with Jim’s Chargers playing host to John’s Baltimore Ravens at SoFi Stadium.
The Harbaughs are the only brothers to face each other as NFL head coaches. John is 2-0 in the matchups, having defeated Jim’s San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving in 2011 and by three points in the Super Bowl the following season.
Jim Harbaugh reflects on Chargers’ Justin Herbert, Ravens’ Lamar Jackson: ‘Mirror images’
Jim Harbaugh has run out of ways to describe Justin Herbert’s athletic feats.
The way the Chargers quarterback can place a pass over a lurking linebacker and in front of a charging cornerback.
The seemingly impossible throw across the field to Ladd McConkey in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals that put the Chargers in scoring position on the game-winning drive.
Jim Harbaugh’s new-age Chargers have that old ‘Charm City’ feel
It was almost as if he never left Baltimore.
J.K. Dobbins couldn’t help but notice how familiar everything felt with the Chargers. That familiarity convinced him to be part of the Jim Harbaugh-led overhaul in L.A. after four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.
Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to watch, predictions and betting odds
The brothers on the sideline have dominated the conversation, but Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh — who will coach against older brother John Harbaugh on Monday — knows the prime-time game between the Chargers (7-3) and the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) will be decided by the players on the field.
“It’s about the two teams,” said Jim Harbaugh, who will coach against his brother for the third time in the NFL and the first time since losing the Super Bowl in 2013. “I’m sure he doesn’t want to make it about him. I don’t want to make it about me.”