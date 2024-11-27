Chargers will be without running back J.K. Dobbins for at least a week

Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) will miss at least one week because of a knee sprain suffered against the Ravens.

Running back J.K. Dobbins will “miss some time” with a left knee injury suffered in Monday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday, but the team’s top rusher who suffered a gruesome knee injury in 2021 appears to have avoided another long-term setback.

The running back suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament, according to ESPN, which reported Dobbins is expected to miss at least Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. When asked whether he expected the 25-year-old former Ohio State star to be sidelined long term or be headed for injured reserve, Harbaugh, who rarely discusses injuries, said he didn’t know.

Dobbins leads the Chargers with 766 yards rushing — which ranks fourth in the AFC — on 158 carries and was a leading candidate for comeback player of the year after battling back from knee and Achilles injuries over the last three seasons.

Advertisement

Gus Edwards, who has rushed for 93 yards on 25 carries in three games since returning from injured reserve, will now carry the load in the backfield.

Dobbins’ injury also could open the door again for rookie Kimani Vidal, who capitalized on Edwards’ injury to score a touchdown on his first NFL touch against the Denver Broncos. The former sixth-round pick has rushed for 44 yards on 18 carries with three catches for 49 yards, but has been inactive in the last three games since Edwards returned.

Dobbins left Monday’s game late in the second quarter after being tackled for no gain on a rush up the middle. After being examined in the injury tent and going back to the locker room, Dobbins stood on the sideline during the second half without visible braces or supports.

Advertisement

The injury was another blow to the Chargers’ inconsistent rushing game that finished with just 83 yards Monday. Dobbins and Edwards combined for 26 yards on five carries during the Chargers’ opening, nine-play, 70-yard touchdown drive against the Ravens.

Running backs combined for just 11 carries for the rest of the game.

After Dobbins left, the Chargers ran just four designed runs. Edwards finished with 11 yards rushing in nine carries and a one-yard touchdown.

The Chargers average 118.1 yards rushing per game, which ranks 13th in the NFL. Between pro stops in San Francisco, Buffalo, Baltimore and now L.A., offensive coordinator Greg Roman never has had a rushing offense rank lower than eighth in the league in yards.

Etc.

Cornerback Cam Hart (ankle) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin) did not practice Wednesday after they both missed Monday’s game. Tight end Will Dissly (groin) and safety Alohi Gilman (hamstring) also missed practice. Linebacker Khalil Mack was given a rest day and did not practice. ... Cornerback Eli Apple, who suffered a hamstring injury Monday, was place on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, the Chargers claimed safety Marcus Maye off waivers. He played in 11 games this season for the Miami Dolphins, including three starts. He had 30 tackles, 13 of them solo.