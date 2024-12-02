Chargers takeaways: Defense’s turnover splurge, next men up key in win over Falcons

ATLANTA — Just when it appeared the takeaways had dried up for the Chargers, the defense tapped into a new well with four interceptions in a 17-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Led by two interceptions from rookie Tarheeb Still, the ball-hawking defense ended a three-game drought without a takeaway and helped overcome an inconsistent offense that was held without a touchdown.
Three things we learned from the win:
2
Next men up are new guys
Advertisement
The ever-changing Chargers secondary got a boost from two more sudden additions Sunday as safeties Tony Jefferson and Marcus Maye were the latest embodiment of the Chargers’ next-man-up mentality.
A day after getting signed to the active roster from the practice squad, Jefferson finished with eight tackles in his first regular-season start since Dec. 14, 2022.
Maye’s fourth-quarter interception in the end zone preserved the Chargers’ four-point lead after giving the Falcons great field position following a failed fake-punt pass attempt. The veterans gave the Chargers a lift with starting safety Alohi Gilman (hamstring) on injured reserve.
The Chargers claimed Maye off waivers from the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, and he arrived in L.A. on Wednesday night. He watched practice Thursday and participated in a walk-through Friday before flying back to the East Coast for Sunday’s game.
Tarheeb Still’s second interception, returned 61 yards for a touchdown, is the difference as the Chargers intercept four passes in a road win over the Falcons.
Despite limited time on the field with his new teammates, Maye said he knew “a good bit” of the defense that coach Jim Harbaugh said was similar in structure to what the Dolphins were running.
Advertisement
“It’s part of the nature of the business that we are in,” said Maye, who safety Derwin James Jr. joked hasn’t said more than 10 words to his teammates while studying the playbook.
Jefferson, 32, was working as a scout for the Baltimore Ravens last year, but showed he still could perform on the field with 14 tackles, one sack and two interceptions in a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Sticking on the Chargers practice squad, Jefferson has been a valuable resource for younger players and a nuisance on the scout team that imitates opposing defenses in practice.
“Now he can do that to opposing [offenses],” Harbaugh said with a smile.
The changes in the secondary started before the regular season as safety Elijah Molden was signed 10 days before the first game. The Chargers relied on rookies in the starting rotation when injuries piled up and signed Eli Apple to the practice squad and got productive snaps out of the veteran cornerback before he went on injured reserve.
Even though it was another new combination on the field Sunday, it didn’t feel like it, James said.
Advertisement
“You’re not going to be out there by yourself, we’re going to communicate as a defense,” said the team captain who had 10 tackles and two tackles for loss. “I feel like that’s what makes us a great defense.”
3
Offense’s struggles continue
Harbaugh used the defense’s impressive performance to deflect questions about the offense, but the coach won’t be able to ignore this rut for long.
The Chargers have scored just three touchdowns in their last 27 drives. They’re not even struggling against top-tier defenses. The Bengals, Ravens and Falcons are ranked 29th, 25th and 23rd in points allowed, respectively.
“We’re not impressed or pleased with how we played,” quarterback Justin Herbert said Sunday, “but we’re very happy that we won.”
Advertisement
The offensive swoon, beginning with the second half against Cincinnati, also includes 12 punts, seven field goals and two lost fumbles.
Herbert threw for 147 yards on 16-of-23 passing but was sacked five times by a defense that had 10 sacks in its first 11 games.
Receiver Ladd McConkey starred early with 105 of his 117 yards receiving in the first half, but was held to just one catch in the second half before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. After McConkey’s nine catches, Quentin Johnston was the only receiver with more than one catch, finishing with two receptions for 12 yards.
4
Rookies all grown up
With the Chargers entering the last five games of the season, “there are no rookies anymore,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said last week, but many of the team’s first-year players have been performing like seasoned veterans all season.
Advertisement
McConkey was the lone bright spot on offense as he set a Chargers record for the most yards receiving in the first half of a game. He and Keenan Allen are the only players in franchise history to reach the century mark in the first half a game, and the rookie notched his third 100-yard performance. Allen holds the Chargers rookie record with five 100-yard games.
“That’s starting to become the norm now,” Johnston said of McConkey’s performances. “The name he’s making for himself in the NFL in his first year is just amazing.”
Still stole the show on defense with two interceptions that made him just the second Chargers rookie — and first since 1985 — to record multiple interceptions and return one for a touchdown in a game.
The rookie class is awaiting the return of two more key contributors as linebacker Junior Colson (ankle) has been on injured reserve and cornerback Cam Hart (ankle) has missed two games. Colson could be eligible to return this week after missing four games.
Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.