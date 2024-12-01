Tarheeb Still’s second interception, a 61-yard pick six, lifts Chargers over Falcons

The Chargers’ Tarheeb Still (29) celebrates his 61-yard interception return for the deciding score against the Falcons.

Tarheeb Still’s modest wave toward the stunned crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium wasn’t just a parting shot to the home fans. It was the rookie cornerback saying hello.

The former fifth-round pick grabbed two interceptions, including a pick he returned 61 yards for the deciding touchdown, in the Chargers’ 17-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leading a clutch defensive performance that overcame a sputtering offense.

While the Chargers (8-4) snagged four interceptions off Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins, they failed to score an offensive touchdown for the second time this season, missed on a fake punt attempt in the fourth quarter, and were held to 187 yards, their second-lowest total of the season.

None of the deficiencies could dim the wide smile on Jim Harbaugh’s face after the game.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” the coach said. “We’re witnessing complementary, winning football.”

The Chargers struggled early, fumbling twice on offense in the first quarter to fall behind 7-0. Still jolted the team awake by intercepting a pass thrown into triple coverage on the first play of the second quarter, which led to a field goal.

Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) celebrates his first of two interceptions against the Falcons. (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)

Facing fourth-and-five with the Chargers trailing by one point late in the third quarter, Still jumped in front of a pass intended for receiver Darnell Mooney in the flat, raced into the end zone untouched and raised his left hand toward the crowd before turning back to celebrate with his teammates, who greeted him with wide open arms and head butts.

“You dream about making plays on this stage, on this level,” Still said. “Coming up watching guys do it and now it’s my turn to do it, it just feels great.”

Still is the second Chargers rookie to record a multi-interception game and return one for a touchdown, joining John Hendy, who did so in 1985. The former Maryland Terrapin star has been due for a defensive touchdown, Quentin Johnston said. The receiver has been watching Still calmly make those kinds of plays in practice since the offseason.

Even in a tense one-possession game during the fourth quarter, safety Derwin James Jr. caught the rookie smiling.

“He’s a baller,” said James, who snagged the game-sealing interception on the Falcons’ final drive. “That’s it.”

Harbaugh called general manager Joe Hortiz’s selection of Still with the 137th overall pick in April “a gift from the football gods.”

The first-year general manager’s roster moves paid off again Sunday as veteran safety Tony Jefferson was signed from the practice squad Saturday and finished with eight tackles while stepping into the starting rotation for the injured Alohi Gilman.

Marcus Maye, who was claimed off waivers from the Miami Dolphins this week, grabbed an interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter, helping erase a baffling fake punt that went awry from the Chargers’ 36-yard line.

Chargers safety Marcus Maye (24), signed this week, intercepts pass thrown into the end zone by Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18). (Mike Stewart / Associated Press)

Tight end Stone Smartt was stopped a half-yard short on a pass from punter JK Scott, which gave the Falcons (6-6) prime field position trailing by four points.

“The defense was incredible,” Harbaugh said. “Overcame a coaching decision by me that I wish I had back. I think we’ll be better with my coaching decisions. Our offense will be better and there was our defense, played their best when their best was needed most.”

Cameron Dicker carried the Chargers to a 9-7 lead at halftime. The kicker’s right leg remains the Chargers’ best red-zone weapon, especially as the team rushed for just 56 yards with running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) on injured reserve.

Receiver Ladd McConkey starred in his homecoming to Georgia with 117 yards receiving, including 105 in the first half that were a record for a Chargers rookie, but the former Georgia Bulldogs star left the game with a knee injury.

The Falcons had 10 sacks entering the game, the fewest in the NFL, but dropped Herbert in the backfield five times. The quarterback threw for 147 yards while completing 16 of 23 passes. He was quick to hug his defensive teammates as he jogged onto the field to kneel out the clock.

“I know this game may not be what [the offense] wanted,” said linebacker Daiyan Henley, who finished with 10 tackles, “but it’s what we needed.”

Boasting the league’s best points-allowed defense, the Chargers rebounded after giving up 30 or more points in consecutive games. They hadn’t forced a takeaway in three weeks, a drought that was beginning to gnaw at the players.

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) smiles into the camera after his game-clinching interception against the Falcons. (Danny Karnik / Associated Press)

After the offense delivered a clutch moment against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, James was eager for the defense to get the same late-game opportunity Sunday.

After the clinching interception, James made sure no one could forget the performance as he unbuckled his helmet, leaned in close to the cameras in the end zone and flashed a bedazzled smile.

“You win in December, November,” James said, “you get remembered.”

