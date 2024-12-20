Chargers takeaways: Comeback victory against Broncos puts a playoff berth in sight

The Chargers fully acknowledged the importance of Thursday’s game. They knew they couldn’t afford to lose a third straight game in such a tight AFC playoff race. The AFC West rematch against the Denver Broncos was moved into a prime-time TV slot because of the playoff ramifications for both teams.

With the lights dark in SoFi Stadium, Jim Harbaugh stood on the sideline between Justin Herbert and Derwin James Jr. and recognized how big the moment felt. The Chargers coach then told his team’s two most trusted leaders to simply enjoy it.

“Like pickup basketball, coach,” Herbert responded.

In that moment, Harbaugh knew the Chargers were in good hands.

The quarterback shook off an uncharacteristic interception in the second quarter Thursday to propel the Chargers to a 34-27 win that has the team on the brink of its first playoff appearance since 2022. Herbert threw two touchdowns in the second half, finishing with 284 yards passing and 28 rushing while helping the Chargers (9-6) outscore their division rivals 21-6 in the second half.

“I think it’s just an opportunity to go out there and play,” Herbert said. “It’s what we always dreamed of to have these bright lights and especially on ‘Thursday Night Football,’ a playoff-type game. … As long as we’re playing loose, free, fearless and going out there and just playing ball and doing what we do, I think we’re at our best then.”

Here are four things we learned from the win: